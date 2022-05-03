Joshua Jackson Jokes His Met Gala Look Was Inspired by 'Train Envy' of Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are the perfect Gucci-adorned pair at the 2022 Met Gala as they partner with Motorola on their #HangUpOnIt campaign

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are heating up the 2022 Met Gala, with a little help from Gucci.

PEOPLE spoke with the superstar couple ahead of Monday's event about their partnership with Motorola — whose razr phone they're accessorizing with as they hit the red carpet in New York City — and the inspiration behind their looks for fashion's biggest night, which is themed, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm realizing right now what the tails really are for me: I think I had train envy," jokes Jackson, 43, telling his wife, "I've seen you in all these beautiful gowns with these long trains and I was like, 'I gotta get some of that.' "

Turner-Smith — whose ensemble featured a barely-there fringe (a nod to Jackson's sci-fi series of the same name?) bottom, bandeau-style top with plunging neckline and long peach train — tells PEOPLE that her and her Dr. Death actor husband's looks "kind of ended up existing in the same era."

"Men wore tails through quite a few different eras," says the After Yang actress, 35. "I just love that it is kind of safe, but still this very old-fashioned interpretation of evening wear."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Get Ready for Fashion’s Biggest Night Credit: Josh Victor Rothstein/Motorola

Of a certain photo set that went viral from their Critics Choice Awards getting-ready session in March, Jackson jokes, "The only people who enjoyed that moment more than us were the people in the building across the street." (The photos, in which Turner-Smith was nude, were taken from the back while the couple posed outside on a balcony.)

"All my friends that know me know that I'm just somebody who loves to be free, who loves to be naked, who just loves to live my life," says the Anne Boleyn actress, whose best friend shot the photos. "So it's just like me living my life, but now I have a husband who loves to see me live my life, and we were just all enjoying each other."

Turner-Smith tells PEOPLE she loves getting ready for events with Jackson, "because I love the way that he holds space for me to enjoy myself — like, let me just spread my wings fully, and loves to see me do it."

"I think [Jodie] really enjoys the times that she gets to get the glam done and put on a fabulous dress, and put on all the jewels, and it is so much fun to watch her have that much fun," says the Dawson's Creek alum. "It gives us an opportunity as mom and dad to go have a night out, which is also great."

Jackson adds that the Met Gala is "certainly the fanciest date night" he and his wife, who are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, are "going to go on this year" — and he says he knows many "parents can relate" to really reveling in that one-on-one time with their partners.

"There's so much joy in getting to spend that time together, and then not to be really cheesy-daddy about this, but then we'll have a night out, and we'll go home and we'll kiss our baby, and we'll wake up the next morning and get her out of bed and change a diaper," he says.

This year will mark Turner-Smith's first-ever Met Gala. Asked whether Jackson has slipped her any intel about what to expect, she says he hasn't "given me too many details."

"It's 'cause this is your first experience and it should be your first experience," the actor explains. "I am just so excited to be there with you as you experience it all for the first time."

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As for deciding to partner with Motorola on the brand's #HangUpOnIt campaign, Jackson says he was inspired in part because, "We live in a cultural moment that is filled with so much stress and anxiety, and the idea of just hanging up on all that noise and giving yourself a moment to just be authentically yourself, is really enticing."

"I think that's the place we're all stepping into now as we come out of the craziness of the last two years, or really the last six years, or really our entire lives," he adds. "We're reconnecting with the idea of reconnecting. What really matters coming out of the pandemics and the lockdowns, and all the stresses and strains, is the ability to be yourself, and the ability to be around the people that matter to you."

"We live in such a content-driven world, and that means there's so many people, so many ideas, so many things that are constantly coming at us," Turner-Smith says. "It's so easy to get scooped into like, 'Well, what do other people think?' and, 'What are other people saying?' Because our whole lives are spent on these apps, looking at what other people are doing."