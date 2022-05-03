Jared Leto and Gucci's Alessandro Michele Twin in Cream Tweed Tuxes on the 2022 Met Gala Carpet
Two Jared Letos are better than one.
The 50-year-old actor had fashion fans seeing double when arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala Monday night beside Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci. The two men matched in cream tweed tuxes with embroidered with floral bouquets, worn with white shirts, red bowties, black gloves and boots of the same hue. Leto and Michell, 49, accessorized with sunglasses and rust red clutches, parting their long hair to the side with a clip.
In conversation with La La Anthony for Vogue's official red carpet live stream, the Morbius star joked about his look — and his style twin.
"Double Victorian Gilded Trouble. That's all you need to know," he said.
Apparently amused by their twinning trick, the Marvel star and Michele were all smiles for the cameras and even struck the same poses.
Fashion chameleon Leto is never one to shy from going all-out on Met Monday, previously carrying a decapitated wax head of his own likeness for "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme in 2019 and wearing a Jesus-like crown of thorns and clerical stole to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" party in 2018.
Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.
Though Leto's exact inspiration for fashion prom this year remains unclear (perhaps an ode to the storied Italian fashion house and his role in House of Gucci), guests of the 2022 Met Gala are invited to interpret a Gilded Glamour and white-tie dress code. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event asked attendees to "embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue.
The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" and paying homage to the diversity of American fashion.
The official exhibit will be on display across 13 of the American period rooms in the historic museum from May 7 through Sept. 5.
RELATED: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time
Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Museum of Modern Art's Costume Institute, told Vogue the fashion stories displayed across the 13-room exhibition will "really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers."