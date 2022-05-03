J Balvin Gives an Inside Look at How He Prepped for the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

He understood the assignment! When global music superstar J Balvin was prepping his look for this year's Met Gala, he turned to iconic American designer Ralph Lauren to help him craft an outfit that honored the event's "Gilded Glamour" dress code. Balvin, who just collaborated with Ed Sheeran on two songs, "Sigue" and "Forever My Love," dressed to impress in his white-tie best, wearing a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tailcoat tuxedo with a white bow tie. He accessorized the look with a RL867 steel watch, antique pins, onyx stud cufflinks, and the pièce de résistance of the ensemble, a black cane. This year's sleek Ralph Lauren moment marked a departure from Balvin's colorful Moschino Met Gala debut look last year, but the fashion tastemaker of course made it his own with some colorful neon hair. Read on for an exclusive look at how he prepped for fashion's biggest night. 

By Brittany Talarico May 03, 2022 05:39 PM

1 of 12

Gala Grooming

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

My barber, Christian, always keeps me looking fresh for a big night. 

2 of 12

Fan Love

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

Arriving at The Carlyle to get ready. The fans always give such a good and exciting energy. 

3 of 12

All Abuzz

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

I said I wanted to go for "Gilded Age Green."

4 of 12

A Bit of Bling

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

Ralph Lauren hooked me up with some vintage pins and buttons because I like some shine. 

5 of 12

Glam Army

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

It takes a village to be Met Gala-ready.

6 of 12

It's All in the Details

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

Color-coordinated jewelry and hair.

7 of 12

Finishing Touches

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

A quiet moment to myself before I head out. 

8 of 12

Coattail and a Cane

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

I think I might get used to this cane. 

9 of 12

Pre-Carpet Calm

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

Seriously, I could really get used to this cane. 

10 of 12

The Full Fit

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

We're out. 

11 of 12

Bunny + Balvin

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

Run-in with my brother, Bad Bunny. 

12 of 12

Go, Gala, Go!

Credit: Gaby Deimeke

Leaving the hotel and headed to celebrate fashion's biggest night in style!

