J Balvin Gives an Inside Look at How He Prepped for the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

He understood the assignment! When global music superstar J Balvin was prepping his look for this year's Met Gala, he turned to iconic American designer Ralph Lauren to help him craft an outfit that honored the event's "Gilded Glamour" dress code. Balvin, who just collaborated with Ed Sheeran on two songs, "Sigue" and "Forever My Love," dressed to impress in his white-tie best, wearing a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tailcoat tuxedo with a white bow tie. He accessorized the look with a RL867 steel watch, antique pins, onyx stud cufflinks, and the pièce de résistance of the ensemble, a black cane. This year's sleek Ralph Lauren moment marked a departure from Balvin's colorful Moschino Met Gala debut look last year, but the fashion tastemaker of course made it his own with some colorful neon hair. Read on for an exclusive look at how he prepped for fashion's biggest night.