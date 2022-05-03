Hailey Bieber Hits Met Gala Carpet in Saint Laurent Feeling 'Happy,' 'Healthy' After Mini Stroke

The model, who opened up about her health on the carpet, said she was channeling former supermodel Jerry Hall in her feathered Saint Laurent look

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is taking on fashion's biggest night with extra gratitude.

Baldwin Bieber, 25, walked the 2022 Met Gala carpet wearing a feathered duster with a chic, halter-neck slip gown by Saint Laurent on Monday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She paired the cream look with a sleek, top knot, black pantyhose and strappy peep-toe stilettos, telling Vogue that she was channeling supermodel Jerry Hall.

Her big night out comes shortly after she shared a lengthy video detailing the mini stroke and heart procedure she dealt with in March. In the video, Baldwin Bieber explained that she had stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain.

Baldwin Bieber was later diagnosed with a patent foramen ovale or PFO, a small opening in the heart that didn't close the way it should after birth, which doctors said caused the blood clot to move from her heart to her brain, and led to her mini stroke. She underwent a procedure to close the PFO which went "very smoothly," Baldwin Bieber said, and she's now fully recovering.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Hailey Bieber attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) Credit: John Shearer/Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Hailey Bieber attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) Credit: John Shearer/Getty

On the carpet Monday, she told Vogue of going public with her health scare and diagnosis, "I mean obviously it was a little bit hard to talk about ... I felt like if it could help anybody, bring light to the situation ... I just wanted to share my story."

And now, she said, "I'm just happy that I'm okay and I'm healthy."

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event "will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Hailey Bieber | Credit: Getty

The era is known for major industrialization and put the likes of John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt on the map. Unprecedented prosperity and cultural change were significant. The light bulb was patented, the telephone was invented, wages skyrocketed — and seemingly instantaneous, so did skyscrapers and fortunes.

Serving as a part 2 to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" and paying homage to American history, the official exhibit for this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will be on display in the storied museum's period-centric rooms.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Baldwin Bieber's superstar husband Justin Bieber was not on hand, unfortunately, for Monday, after they made their Met Gala debut as a couple at the 2021 ball. The model wore a black Saint Laurent gown with a structured embellished plunging neckline, cool black sunglasses and Tiffany & Co. jewels as she walked hand-in-hand with the singer who opted for a sleek black tuxedo by La Maison Drew (an extension of his Drew House label), painted sneakers and Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The evening also marked Baldwin Bieber and Bieber's third wedding anniversary. Baldwin Bieber told Orji that celebrating their big day at the Met Gala was actually fun for her.

"We had a lot of friends that were at the Met," Baldwin Bieber said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, joking that she couldn't breathe in her dress. "It's like the most intense date night ever but it was cool."