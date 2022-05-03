Gwen Stefani said she loves the "fantasy" of imagining her look for special events — and sometimes even brings the vision to life herself

Gwen Stefani Rocks DIY Makeup at the Met Gala After Her Artist Had an Emergency

There's no doubt Gwen Stefani is a beauty pro!

At fashion's biggest night, the 52-year-old singer-songwriter and coach on The Voice turned heads on the iconic staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when she stepped out at the 2022 Met Gala in a chartreuse two-piece mikado ball gown with a bandeau top and long matching gloves over a voluminous skirt accented with hand-cut silk blossoms.

The strapless sweetheart neckline and voluminous skirt were reminiscent of the Vera Wang wedding gown Stefani wore to marry Blake Shelton last July —and the fashion designer even had a special connection to the No Doubt rocker's attendance at the Met Gala this year.

"Vera called me to see if I wanted to come and be her date and of course I wanted to. The thing is she did my wedding dress, I got married this year so I just felt like it was appropriate that I come to the ball and celebrate that," Stefani told La La Anthony for Vogue's official red carpet live stream. "…And all of the sudden we're in neon!"

On why the hue spoke to her, the "Rich Girl" singer said, "It feels happy and I think everybody wants to feel a little bit happy."

In her first trip to the Met Gala since 2019, the star said she even enjoyed just getting ready.

"I feel like I already did the fun part, which is getting all ready. That's always my favorite thing. It's like 'What's the dress gonna be like?' " she told Anthony of the creative process. "And the fantasy of that and talking with the designer and figuring out what the nails, the hair and makeup [are going to be.]"

Stefani kept her glam sleek for the bright look, wearing her straight hair parted down the middle off her shoulders — and even did her makeup herself!

Though style watchers may barely believe that her lush lashes and rose lips weren't worked by the hands of a pro, the GXVE Beauty founder revealed why she was forced to step up to the vanity at the last minute.

"Honestly, I had a crazy day because I was supposed to work with a new makeup artist … and she had an emergency and she had to leave so I had to do my own makeup!" Stefani explained. "I had a lot of fun doing it today and it was stressful too but in a good way. I was like, 'Alright, I got this.'"

The musician turned makeup artist opted for a pop of color on her eyes using her own cobalt blue GXVE Line It Up 24-Hr Waterproof Gel Liner in Bathwater. On her brows, Stefani applied Hella On Point Ultra Fine Eyebrow Pencil in Shade 2.

For her lips, Stefani rocked not one but two nude lipsticks from her forthcoming June 7 drop.

A sleek hairstyle by Suzette Boozer for Keratin Complex and neon nails courtesy of Eri Ishizu for Tweezerman completed the look.

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with a dress code emphasizing Gilded Glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event urged attendees "to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue.

The era is known for major industrialization and put the likes of John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan and Cornelius Vanderbilt on the map. Unprecedented prosperity and cultural change were significant. The light bulb was patented, the telephone was invented, wages skyrocketed — and seemingly instantaneous, so did skyscrapers and fortunes.

Serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" and paying homage to American history, the official exhibit for this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will be on display in the storied museum's period-centric rooms.

Stefani made her last Met Gala appearance when organizers chose the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion," and she went for full bling in a white satin Moschino by Jeremy Scott bustier bodysuit with tons of Effy gems, plus a white marabou coat embellished with "Gwen," a collar necklace and Christian Louboutin heels.

When her now-husband didn't accompany her to the star-studded soirée in 2019, Stefani teased that fans shouldn't expect to see him on Met Monday anytime soon.

"We've been talking about Blake being here all day and fantasizing about it," Stefani told Entertainment Tonight on the Met Gala 2019 red carpet.

But, she said, "It will never happen...ever!"

The stars' love story began on the set of The Voice in 2015, where the couple bonded over recent heartbreak and their divorces — Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale. At the time, Stefani said she "wasn't trying to start a relationship," but it was "unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same exact moment."

By November 2015, the two were officially dating as a representative for Shelton confirmed the news with PEOPLE. And by 2016, the couple were walking their first red carpets as a pair.

The couple went on to get engaged and tied the knot in July 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

"I think honestly, looking back, that under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together was all the proof I needed," Shelton said at this year's Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. "She has such a strong faith in God."