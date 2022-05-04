Glenn Close Jokes She's 'Going to the Grocery Store' in Electric Pink Suit Ahead of First Met Gala
Award winning actress Glenn Close has brilliant portrayals of many characters throughout her career.
And for her Met Gala debut, she wanted to play the part of Valentino creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli's "muse."
On Monday night, the Swan Song star, 75, attended fashion's biggest event in a fabulous hot pink Valentino suit complete with matching gloves, an embellished grand cape and fuchsia drop earrings to embody the gilded glamor dress code that's celebrated In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibition.
In her Vogue getting ready video diary, Close shared the story behind her bold look.
"I'll have to say this is comfortably out of my comfort zone," she told Vogue of her all-pink statement look. "I live in Bozeman [Montana] and we do not wear clothes like this in Bozeman to say the least".
In the video, the Tony award winner also appears in a doorway (after finishing her glam) to reveal her extravagant ensemble. When asked where she's headed off to, she jokes she's "going to the grocery store."
The Cruella star also opened up about her debut appearance at this year's Met Gala in an intimate conversation on the way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
"I never thought that I'd ever come to the Met Gala. It was too intimidating because I'm basically very shy," she shared. "When they said 'do you like parties?' coming over here I said, 'if I have someone to cling to at a party!'" she said, playfully holding onto Piccioli.
In conversation with La La Anthony during the Vogue Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet livestream the Hillbilly Elegy actress revealed that she didn't know what designer she'd wear for two weeks before knowing she'd work with the Italian designer. "I found out he was gonna be with me on the steps!" Close exclaimed.
As for Piccioli, it didn't take much for him to prep for the grand occasion.
"Me? I don't prepare. Many cigarettes [and] just a tuxedo worn like a tee shirt," he said coyly.
Close also talked about her upcoming role in the new season of Apple TV+ series Tehran. "I'm very proud of being in [it]," she noted. "I wanted to be an American speaking Persian and so I learned some Persian in order to do it," she said of taking on her role as Dr. Marjan Montazemi.
She continued: "It's a great honor and I had a fantastic time — very challenging and a very different character from what I played before."