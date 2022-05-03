The Hadid sisters ditched the Met Gala's traditional formal attire and instead delivered unexpected edgy looks

Gigi and Bella Hadid Surprise with Edgy Spandex and Leather Looks to Met Gala 2022

The Hadid sisters made it to the Met Gala!

Bella, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 27, are no strangers to the Met Gala — and this year, they each brought their own fierce sense of fashion to the iconic red carpet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gigi surprised by straying from the Met Gala's traditional formal attire and instead rocking edgy, deep red patent latex pants attached to pointed toe boots and a matching corset. She topped off the one-piece with a massive floor-length bubble puffer coat featuring enormous sleeves (all by Atelier Versace), a ruby necklace and wine colored lipstick. She also wore her bright blonde hair slicked back into an architectural updo.

According to the brand, her outfit was "a modern interpretation of coats from the late 1800s ... The corset and the overexaggerated volume of the jacket confront each other in a decadent display of contrast inspired by the volume and dramatic change in womenswear silhouettes of late 1800s."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Gigi Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bella Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty (2)

Meanwhile, Bella went for a similar vibe. The star rocked a Burberry look featuring a plunging, BDSM-like black leather bodysuit embellished with side chains, plus tulle sleeve gloves, sexy stockings and a floor-length lace train. She even roped a vintage pearl multistrand necklace from Briony Raymond around her ankle to nod to the vintage glamour of the theme.

"It's a little bit of me, a little bit of him," Hadid told Vogue of working with creative director Riccardo Tisci on the look.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Shutterstock

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event asked attendees "to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue.

The era is known for major industrialization and put the likes of John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan and Cornelius Vanderbilt on the map. Unprecedented prosperity and cultural change were significant. The light bulb was patented, the telephone was invented, wages skyrocketed — and seemingly instantaneous, so did skyscrapers and fortunes.

Serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" and paying homage to American history, the official exhibit for this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will be on display in the storied museum's period-centric rooms.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Getty

"She's 1 next week and I feel like I've been on mama duty, I've been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns," she said last September while wearing a white Prada column and black leather opera gloves to the soirée. "I feel like tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance."

She added, "I think finding that in your life is when you really feel like you've stepped into womanhood."

Gigi Hadid Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Meanwhile, fans were surprised to not see Gigi's younger sister Bella at Met Gala 2021, and rumors began swirling that the supermodel did not receive her COVID-19 vaccination. As part of the Met's safety protocol, the guests were required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating.

However, Bella set the record straight on social media. The model posted a throwback photo from her phone camera reel snapped on August 6, showing herself getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The star sat with her face mask on and eyes closed while a medical professional administered the shot into her left arm.

Bella Hadid Credit: Bella Hadid/Instagram