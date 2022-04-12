The fashion event is making its highly anticipated return in May. Here's what to know about the theme, co-chairs, and more

Everything to Know About the 2022 Met Gala

Get ready to step into "fashion's biggest night."

Regarded as one of the most highly anticipated sartorial scenes of the year, the 2022 Met Gala is right around the corner (and up a lot of stairs).

Notably described as the Academy Awards' fashion equivalent, the style extravaganza is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, formally titled The Anna Wintour Costume Center — named after Vogue's editor-in-chief, who has been a chair member of the gala since 1995.

The exclusive affair draws in the eager eyes of style seekers who can't wait to catch a glimpse of the star-studded red carpet looks that revolve around a carefully crafted theme. "Celebrities, designers, and change-makers are challenged to create costumes that serve as both a fashion statement and a tribute to the concept," per Vogue.

Between the theme and when to watch, keep scrolling for everything to know about the 2022 Met Gala.

When is the 2022 Met Gala?

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Credit: Getty

The 2022 Met Gala will take place on May 2, 2022, at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City. This date carries on the tradition of the event being held on the first Monday in May, excluding the 2021 Met Gala, which was held in September.

What's the 2022 Met Gala theme?

Rihanna arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event "will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue.

The era is known for major industrialization and put the likes of John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt on the map. Unprecedented prosperity and cultural change were significant. The light bulb was patented, the telephone was invented, wages skyrocketed — and seemingly instantaneous, so did skyscrapers and fortunes.

met gala throwback tout Credit: Getty (4)

Serving as a part 2 to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" and paying homage to American history, the official exhibit for this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will be on display in the storied museum's period-centric rooms.

Who are the 2022 Met Gala co-chairs?

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda Credit: Getty (4)

Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Editor-in-chief Wintour will serve as the gala's honorary hosts this year.

Who else is attending the 2022 Met Gala?

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

The Met Gala is an exclusive event with an elite guest list that's usually kept secret until the evening before the extravaganza. Invitees range from A-list celebrities to the fashion industry's top designers. Some Met Gala regulars include the Kardashian-Jenner family, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, and Rihanna.

But being a celebrity isn't the only way in! If given the opportunity to attend, tickets cost around $30,000 each, while tables cost about $275,000, per Vogue UK.

How to watch the 2022 Met Gala?

2021 MET Gala Hunter Schaffer Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty