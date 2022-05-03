Emma Stone Rewears Her Louis Vuitton Wedding Afterparty Dress to the 2022 Met Gala

The moment marked the first time fashion fans got a glimpse of one of the actress' wedding looks

Emma Stone arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"

Emma Stone gave one of her wedding dresses another run at the Met Gala!

The 33-year-old actress arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala Monday night in the white Louis Vuitton mini dress with sheer illusion straps and feathers at the hem she wore to the afterparty for her wedding to Dave McCary.

"Sartorial revival," the Louis Vuitton Instagram account captioned a candid of Stone giving a "second life" to the frock on the red carpet. There, she posed with brand creative director Nicolas Ghesquière and Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon, also wearing Vuitton.

The Oscar winner competed her look for the biggest night in fashion with a sleek ballerina bun and white heels with silver straps. The moment marked the first time fashion fans got a glimpse of one of Stone's wedding looks.

South Korean actress Jung Hoyeon (L), French designer Nicolas Ghesquière (C) and US actress Emma Stone (R) arrive for the 2022 Met Gala Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The La La Land actress first met McCary on the Saturday Night Live set when she hosted in 2016, where they collaborated on a taped sketch titled "Wells for Boys." McCary was a director for the late night show at the time. Since then, the couple — who quietly wed in 2020 after getting engaged in December 2019 — have kept their love out of the limelight.

In March 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

Jung and Stone are just two of the many stars who rocked Vuitton at fashion prom this year, as did Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Phoebe Dynevor and Gemma Chan.

The 2022 Met Gala theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code emphasizing Gilded Glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event asked attendees "to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue.