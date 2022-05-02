All of the Most Stylish Couples at the 2022 Met Gala
These couples understood the "Gilded Glamour" assignment at this year's style extravaganza
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
The 2022 Met Gala co-chairs wowed on the red carpet, as Lively wore a show-stopping Atelier Versace gown that featured a reversible train and Reynolds wore a velvet Ralph Lauren tuxedo with a white bow tie.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The singer showed off his own take on the traditional tuxedo with a long, lacy train, while wife Turner channeled gilded gothic in her jeweled gown and dramatic makeup.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal
The award-winning playwright had wife Nadal by his side as he tackled co-chair duties alongisde Lively, Reynolds and Regina King.
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee
Beaming alongside husband Lee in blue, the tennis pro wore a chic cutout ensemble with a braided updo.
James Corden and Julia Carey
The beautiful couple were all smiles as they arrived to the event, just days after Corden announced that he will be saying goodbye to The Late Late Show at the end of 2023.
Francesco and Bee Carrozzini
Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Carrozzini, who wore a lace cutout gown with cascading details down the back, walked the Met steps with husband Francesco.
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan
The Mumford and Sons musician and Oscar-nominated actress complemented one another in their black and gold ensembles.
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
In shades of off-white, the couple, parents of two, enjoyed their night out.
Lily Allen and David Harbour
Here's looking at you! The couple shared the sweetest of glances during their time on the Met Gala steps.
Henry Golding and Liv Lo
Golding, dapper as ever, was the perfect escort for his stunning wife in her bejeweled look.
Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman
The stars, who just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, kept it as timeless as their relationship.
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Jackson raved about his stunning wife — who was attending the Gala for the first time ever — during their chat with Vogue.
Bart Freundlich and Julianne More
The longtime loves embodied the bride and groom cake topper in the best possible way.
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner
Jenner (in Oscar de la Renta) let her hair down alongside her partner (wearing Dolce & Gabbana) — and the pair adorably waited at the top of the Met steps for the rest of their family to arrive.
Kate Micucci and Jake Sinclair
The stars went retro with their cool styling.
Maya Haile and Marcus Samuelsson
The newly minted parents of two enjoyed a night out on the town — with Marcus' shoes definitely ready for dancing.
Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr
The Snap founder and supermodel looked wedding-ready in his tux and her flawless white gown.
Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers
Meyers and his wife each added some jewels to their Dolce & Gabbana looks, going with the gilded theme.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kardashian told Vogue that designer Thom Browne made her look a deconstructed version of Barker's ensemble.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Days after making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents Dinner, the pair turned heads again at the Met Gala.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
The newlyweds told Vogue they love watching celebs walk up the Met steps in their couture as much as the rest of us!
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys
The musicians both paid homage to New York City, him in his Yankees gear and her in a column gown that evoked the Statue of Liberty.
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Brody escorted his fashion designer girlfriend down the red carpet.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Retirement looks good on them! Wade went shirtless underneath his white suit jacket, while Union sparkled in her curve-hugging gown.
Tommy and Dee Hilfiger
The fashion mainstays brought the blue and gold on Monday night.