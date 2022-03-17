Met Gala 2022 Co-Chairs Revealed! Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host

Fashion's biggest night will take place on May 2 and will celebrate the Costume Institute's exhibition on American fashion entitled In America: An Anthology of Fashion

Fashion Prom part two is almost here.

Returning to it's traditional date on the first Monday of May, the 2022 Met Gala promises another star-studded night for the industry's top tastemakers who join together in celebration of fashion, art and raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

On May 2, the King and Queen of fashion prom Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs alongside Oscar-winner Regina King and Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vogue announced on Thursday.

Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve beside the announced co-chairs as the event's honorary hosts.

This year's event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will celebrate the Costume Institute's exhibition on American fashion, entitled In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Blake Lively Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

The exhibit, which will be seen in a series of installations in the period rooms of the American Wing of the museum, will open to the public on May 7 and will explore the foundations of American fashion. According to Vogue, the exhibit will feature "roughly 100 captivating examples of men's and women's dress highlighting designers and dressmakers who worked in the U.S. from the 19th century to the mid-late 20th century."

In America: An Anthology of Fashion is a continuation of last year's A Lexicon of Fashion. Last year's exhibition is still on display at the museum, both parts of the exhibit will be on display until September 5, 2022.

This year's co-chair lineup is very familiar with the Met red carpet. Last year's September event had Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka as hosts, all young and rising stars in their fields representing Gen Z.

For fans of the annual fashion fete, Lively becoming a co-chair of the event is no surprise. The actress always brings her A-game to the Met red carpet and tops best dressed lists year after year.

Lively made her first appearance at the Gala in 2008, in the height of the Gossip Girl craze. Since then, Lively has showed up in iconic looks including her 2018 jewel-encrusted Versace dress which, took approximately 600 hours to make.

Blake Lively Met Gala Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

Fellow co-chair King has also made her Met Gala Mark. In the 2021, the If Beale Street Could Talk actress wore a custom Michael Kors strapless gown with gold pinstripe embroidery topped with a coat with sewn gold sequins over her shoulders.

Regina King Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

"I'm looking forward to hanging out with Michael [Kors]. I like people who love to laugh and aren't afraid to make fun of themselves," she told Vanity Fair at the time, hours before she hit the carpet.