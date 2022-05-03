Christine Baranski Celebrates Her 70th Birthday at Her First-Ever Met Gala
Christine Baranski celebrated her birthday in style on Monday night.
The actress turned 70 and marked the momentous occasion with her first-ever Met Gala appearance.
She donned an elegant tailored Thom Browne look, dazzling in a matte black sequin caped jacket paired with a white blouse and bowtie. Her classic black-and-white look perfectly matched this year's "Gilded Glamour" theme.
The custom look took over 250 hours to create, according to Browne's team. Each sequin – specially developed in Switzerland — was applied by hand at Browne's atelier. He called the sequins "unique." "They are not masculine, not feminine," he told The Cut. "They are Christine."
Browne's fall 2022 runway show was last Friday, and Baranski was given an exclusive first look to help craft a perfect Met debut. According to a press release, "she and Browne had an opportunity to speak to design, construction and performance" ahead of her first fitting.
Baranski told The Cut she has always "envied" men for looking so polished in a simple black tie look. She called it "uniformly handsome" and "not fussy," and said men often look like "the most captivating in the room."
In her Browne-approved version of the male uniform, the Gilded Age star certainly looked captivating as she graced the famous steps at New York City's Museum of Modern Art.
Lizzo, Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker, and Oscar Isaac were also dressed by the acclaimed NYC-based designer.
It was also the first Met for Kardashian, and she, like Baranski, wore a version of a men's black tie look. She told Vogue her outfit was a "deconstructed version" of Barker's look.