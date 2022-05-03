Chloë Grace Moretz Surprises with Faux Pixie Cut at 2022 Met Gala

Chloë Grace Moretz aced a romantic military take for the Met Ball's "Gilded in Glamour" theme this year

Chloë Grace Moretz's hair is a chic illusion!

The 25-year-old actress stylishly arrived in Louis Vuitton at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala Monday, ascending the museum's iconic stairs in an embroidered platinum overcoat with an undone white tie, white pants and silver heels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Kick-Ass star nailed a military vibe inspired by Met Ball's "Gilded Glamour" theme, even seeming to shock with a pixie cut.

However, a closer look revealed that Moretz's long locks were in fact twisted, braided and tied into a tight ponytail at the nape of her neck, creating the appearance of a shorter crop when seen from the front.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Chloë Grace Moretz attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Chloë Grace Moretz attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Hairstylist and Pureology Global Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell gave style watchers a sneak peek into the clever 'do on his Instagram page, posting pics of the plait — and how he brought the look to life.

"I was inspired by Chloë's Louis Vuitton look to create a strong yet natural low ponytail for this year's Met," the pro said in a press release revealing how the look came to be.

After combining and applying Smooth Perfection Smoothing Lotion and Style + Protect Weightless Volume Mousse to enhance Moretz's natural texture, Russell began twisting back strands to give her low ponytail texture. A black grosgrain ribbon at the nape of her neck secured the look while keeping in touch with the theme.

Chloe Grace Moretz 2022 Met Gala

Though those in attendance heeded the theme to varying degrees, guests were invited to interpret a white-tie dress code for the Met Gala this year. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" asked attendees to "embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue.

One of the last times white-tie was seen at a Met Gala was during 2014's theme, "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," which celebrated the work of inventive American designer Charles James, known for his elaborate, structural ball gowns.

While invitees are required to honor the dress code, they on behalf of the designers have the creative freedom to interpret it for themselves. Vogue encouraged A-list guests to envision late 1800s in New York City when dressing for the party this year.