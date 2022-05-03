Cardi B Dazzles in Versace at the 2022 Met Gala: 'This Is What I Wanted to Give'

The "Up" rapper, 29, arrived on the red carpet in a glittery gold Atelier Versace gown featuring gold chains throughout her dress, around her neck and on her arms for this year's "Gilded Glamour" theme.

According to a release from the brand, "a mile of golden metal chains" were stitched to the nude tulle fabric, "a hand-craft process that took 20 members of the Atelier 1,300 hours to complete."

"This is what I wanted to give," said Cardi of her head-to-toe gold look. "I wanted to give woman and Donatella [Versace] brings that woman."

Cardi — who gave birth to her second child, son Wave Set, in September — continued, "No lipo surgery could bring this body that my son gave me .... It's giving, it's giving, it's giving."

She said she was "feeling spectacular" as she thanked Versace and wished the designer a happy 67th birthday.

"I feel like a lot of fans don't get the theme because they think 'Gilded' is supposed to be like an era, but gilded is gold, it's regal, it can be any era. I love it," Cardi continued.

cardi b Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

"This is one of the most speculator dresses Versace did," the designer said. "The chains embroidered, the jewelry ... she's so brave to wear it because it's so heavy. But look at her body, she's insane. Only her, she can wear it."

Prior to Monday, Cardi's last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019, when she wore a full-body custom oxblood Thom Browne gown that featured a train that extended outward in concentric circles for about 10 feet.

According to Vogue, the gown, which was made from tulle and silk organza filled with down, took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create and is embellished with 30,000 feathers.

She made the look complete with a beaded headpiece that Browne made in collaboration with Stephen Jones.

"I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman's body, and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty," Browne told Vogue.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage