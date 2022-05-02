Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Arrived at the 2022 Met Gala! See All of Their Most Glamorous Photos

See every angle of the 2022 Met Gala co-chairs' grand entrance 

By Andrea Wurzburger May 02, 2022 07:32 PM

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds stepped onto the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on Monday night embodying the "Gilded Glamour" theme in chic ensembles. The two are among the night's four co-chairs, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.

The married couple shared a laugh while posing for photos upon arrival

The couple looked lovely and in love on the steps of the Met. 

These two are bound to be crowned king and queen of fashion prom. 

For her 10th Met Gala appearance, Lively once again showed up in a show-stopping look. 

For his part, Reynolds nailed the white tie dress code in a velvet tuxedo and white bow tie by Ralph Lauren.

Lively played the part of red carpet royalty beautifully. 

Lively's dress is an homage to New York City and, in part, the city's iconic Statue of Liberty. She arrived in a copper Atelier Versace gown. 

Then, to mimic the way that copper oxidizes, Lively had a quick fashion performance halfway up the Met steps when she flipped the train revealing an aqua side that cascaded down behind her.

The actress even managed to match her look to the Met gala steps. 

Lively's ball gown moment featured matching gloves, and she accessorized the look with statement earrings and a tiara that was also a nod to the Statue of Liberty.  

"The draping [represents] the Statue of Liberty, plus the crown which has seven tiers, the Statue Liberty has seven rays representing the sun's rays and then also the seven seas and continents which represents welcomeness, inclusivity and freedom," she continued. "I sound like a Wikipedia page ... she has 25 windows so Lorraine [Schwartz] put 25 stones at the bottom, so they're all New York City references." 

Lively added that the bodice of her gown is a nod to the architecture of N.Y.C. — in particular, the Empire State Building. 

Lively's skirt was an homage to New York City's Grand Central Station. 

And check out that train! 

It's safe to say these two nailed their co-hosting duties! 

By Andrea Wurzburger