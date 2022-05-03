Billie Eilish previously made her debut at the 2021 Met Gala in Oscar de la Renta

Billie Eilish Goes Goth Glam in an 'Eco-Friendly' Gucci Gown and Rocker-Chic Updo at 2022 Met Gala

Billie Eilish is back!

After making her debut at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in September 2021, the singer returned to fashion's biggest night with another unforgettable look.

Eilish, 20, rocked a gold Gucci gown with a corset bodice and green detailing, including embroidery throughout the long mesh sleeves, for the 2022 event on Monday night.

In somewhat of a contrast, the singer went in more of a goth direction above the neckline, with jewelry including a black choker and her black hair pulled into a choppy updo.

"I'm in a good place. I feel very excited to see some friends and I feel less nervous than I was last time. I just want to have fun and talk and socialize," she said, as captured during Vogue's livestream of the red carpet.

Eilish also said her gown is made of "all existing materials so we didn't have to waste a bunch of stuff — this all already existed, and [we] just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible."

Billie Eilish and Finneas Billie Eilish and Finneas at the 2021 Met Gala | Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie.

Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event "will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue.

For the big night, Eilish ditched her signature grunge-inspired style in a major way, arriving in a peach Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown with off-the-shoulder tulle details and a long train flowing behind her.

She completed the Old Hollywood-inspired look with a blonde lob, sultry black eyeliner and a pinky-brown lipstick. "It just was time," the singer told Keke Palmer on the red carpet of her fashion risk.

"It was time for this, and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years," she added. "I've always wanted to do this. I was just scared and didn't feel comfortable in my skin and I feel like I finally did."

As for the inspiration behind her look, the star said holiday Barbie played a huge part.