All of the Most Talked-About Moments from the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet
Fashion's biggest night delivered a ton of surprises, including mid-carpet outfit changes, twinning looks and every Kardashian-Jenner sister for the first time ever
Blake Lively's Ode to New York — with a Twist
The actress has had a history of amazing Met Gala moments, and this year was no different. Lively, who arrived with husband Ryan Reynolds (they were co-chairs), told reporters on the carpet that she "looked to New York City architecture" for inspiration for her immaculate Atelier Versace gown.
The show-stopping piece's intricate designs were inspired by New York landmarks, such as the Empire State Building and Grand Central Station. The draping mimicked the Statue of Liberty and her crown had seven tiers, which symbolized the statue's seven sun rays.
As Lively walked up the famous Met stairs, she paused to give everyone a breathtaking surprise ...
A Reversible Gown Moment to Remember
For her 10th Met Gala appearance, Lively left jaws on the floor as she revealed her reversible look. While on the steps, she flipped her train to reveal an aqua side that cascaded down behind her, with matching gloves. She accessorized her look with statement earrings and a tiara.
Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley Walk the Carpet Together
Butler graced the Met Gala carpet with Priscilla Presley, who recently gave the actor glowing reviews for his stunning portrayal of her late husband Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic, Elvis.
During a chat with LaLa Anthony, as seen on Vogue's livestream, Butler said that making Priscilla and Jerry Schilling, Elvis' former manager who was also present at the event, "proud was really at the core of it all for me."
"I just set out to find his humanity as much as I could and bring that out with as much life as much as I could," he added of playing the late King of Rock 'n' Roll.
Reviving a 200-Year-Old Crown
Monday night was all about headpieces, but Tommy Dorfman took things literally when she wore a special crown from the actual Gilded Age to accessorize her avant-garde look.
"The jewelry is actually from the times, so this crown is almost 200 years old, which is pretty sensational," she told PEOPLE on the red carpet.
Dorfman sported the jewels with a green rubber floor-length Christopher Kane gown featuring cutouts across the chest and waist, connected with gold accents. The 13 Reasons Why alumna finished the look with a pair of long black evening gloves and a petite green handbag, plus additional Fred Leighton jewels from the 19th century.
Breaking the Rules in the Name of Fashion
Normani dished on collaborating with Christian Siriano, telling Vogue that she was "honored" to work with him and that, although she "can be a little bit of a challenge," Siriano was very patient and they "really collaborated on this look."
She added, "I just feel so beautiful and I love the fact that you know he was willing to go and break the rules — I have my stomach out."
All 5 Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Make It to the Met
It was a special year for the Kardashian and Jenner sisters: This year's Met Gala was the first year that all of them — plus mom Kris Jenner! — hit the Met carpet.
Kris, who arrived first in Oscar de la Renta, told Vogue that she would be waiting on all five of her daughters.
"I'm going to get to the top and just watch them walk in, which I love to do," she told the outlet.
Kravis Coordinates on the Carpet
For Kourtney Kardashian's first Met Gala, she matched with fiancé Travis Barker in black-and-white Thom Browne ensembles. Kardashian paired her color-block maxi skirt with a cropped white button-down, black pumps and a relaxed twisted up-do. Barker paired his white-tie upper half with a pleated skirt and black stockings on the bottom.
Here Comes the Bride... Kylie Jenner
The youngest Jenner was giving high-fashion bridal vibes in Off-White with a fitted corset top, featuring sheer paneling and a massive skirt. Rather than wear a traditional veil, Jenner went with a decorated backwards white baseball cap. The hat also featured a bridal birdcage veil that fell in front of the star's face.
Bold Blonde Brows by Kendall Jenner
The model stepped out in a totally glamorous two-piece Prada set, featuring a full-bodied skirt with a long train and a sheer, nipple-baring tank top under a fishnet crop top. Jenner even made a bold beauty statement by dyeing her eyebrows platinum blonde.
Khloé Kardashian Gives Glowing Goddess
Khloé completely knocked her first Met Gala appearance out of the park with a gold beaded Moschino gown styled with black opera gloves.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make Their Met Debut
And finally, Kim pulled from Marilyn Monroe's fashion archive for her Met debut with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
The SKIMS mogul borrowed one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic gowns — the "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress — which has been on display in Orlando, visiting Ripley's Believe It or Not!. She added diamond drop earrings and a white fur jacket. Kardashian completed the look by dyeing her hair platinum blonde.
Billie Eilish Debuts Her Zero-Waste Gucci Gown
While speaking to Vogue, Eilish pointed out that her gold Gucci gown was created with "all existing materials" so it could be "as eco-friendly as possible."
Hailey Bieber Attends the Met Feeling 'Happy' and 'Healthy' After Mini Stroke
The stunning model made her red carpet appearance in a chic, halter-neck slip gown by Saint Laurent. She paired the cream look with a sleek top knot, black hose and strappy peep-toe stilettos.
Her big night out came shortly after she shared a lengthy video detailing the mini stroke and heart procedure she dealt with in March. On the carpet, she spoke to Vogue about going public with her health scare and diagnosis, saying, "I mean obviously it was a little bit hard to talk about ... I felt like if it could help anybody, bring light to the situation ... I just wanted to share my story."
And now, she said, "I'm just happy that I'm okay and I'm healthy."
Seeing Double? Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto Twin in Gucci
The actor and Gucci creative director made Met-goers do a double take when they arrived matching in cream tweed tuxes embroidered with floral bouquets. Leto and Michel accessorized with sunglasses and rust red clutches, parting their long hair to the side with a clip.
In conversation with Vogue, the Morbius star joked about his and Michele's fashion statements.
"Double Victorian Gilded Trouble. That's all you need to know," he said.
Lizzo Accessorizes with Her Flute — and Puts on a Show
Lizzo shut down the carpet with her hand-embroidered gold and black coat with a black, curve-hugging gown by Thom Browne. She paired the ensemble with a gold choker necklace and exceptionally long black nails.
"It took 22,000 hours to make this coat, I'm just so happy to be in it, I feel like a piece of art," the singer said during the Vogue livestream from the carpet.
She added, joking, "So basically I'm gonna be opening everybody's wine tonight so that's why I got these corkscrew nails done. ... I can wipe my ass with them, believe or not baby, I can wipe my ass I'm doing the things too. Hopefully, I can play the flute" — and that's exactly what she did.