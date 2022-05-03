All of the Most Talked-About Moments from the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

The actress has had a history of amazing Met Gala moments, and this year was no different. Lively, who arrived with husband Ryan Reynolds (they were co-chairs), told reporters on the carpet that she "looked to New York City architecture" for inspiration for her immaculate Atelier Versace gown.

The show-stopping piece's intricate designs were inspired by New York landmarks, such as the Empire State Building and Grand Central Station. The draping mimicked the Statue of Liberty and her crown had seven tiers, which symbolized the statue's seven sun rays.

As Lively walked up the famous Met stairs, she paused to give everyone a breathtaking surprise ...