Athletes at the 2022 Met Gala
These all-star athletes ditched their uniforms for designer threads — and (obviously) looked amazing in the process
Venus Williams
Always a head turner, tennis star Williams stunned in a custom Chloé tux.
Chloe Kim
The Olympic snowboarding star showcased her feminine side in a feathered Giambattista Valli gown.
Dwyane Wade
Yes technically he's retired, but Wade (with wife Gabrielle Union) helped represent the NBA on Monday night — and represented keeping up with your workouts, too.
Russell Westbrook
The Lakers star was one of several men sporting a top hat on the red carpet on Monday night.
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee
New parents, tennis star Wozniacki and basketballer Lee were obviously enjoying their night out.
Nyjah Huston
Olympic skateboarder Huston made his second Met Gala appearance, this time in a blue Vivienne Westwood suit and VRAI jewels.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Football star Beckham Jr. told Vogue's LaLa Anthony his emerald green look came together at the last minute.