Athletes at the 2022 Met Gala

These all-star athletes ditched their uniforms for designer threads — and (obviously) looked amazing in the process

By Kate Hogan May 02, 2022 11:01 PM

1 of 7

Venus Williams

Always a head turner, tennis star Williams stunned in a custom Chloé tux. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Chloe Kim

Credit: Getty

The Olympic snowboarding star showcased her feminine side in a feathered Giambattista Valli gown.

3 of 7

Dwyane Wade

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Yes technically he's retired, but Wade (with wife Gabrielle Union) helped represent the NBA on Monday night — and represented keeping up with your workouts, too. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Russell Westbrook

Credit: Getty

The Lakers star was one of several men sporting a top hat on the red carpet on Monday night.

Advertisement

5 of 7

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

New parents, tennis star Wozniacki and basketballer Lee were obviously enjoying their night out.

6 of 7

Nyjah Huston

Credit: Getty

Olympic skateboarder Huston made his second Met Gala appearance, this time in a blue Vivienne Westwood suit and VRAI jewels. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

Odell Beckham Jr.

Credit: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA/MEGA

Football star Beckham Jr. told Vogue's LaLa Anthony his emerald green look came together at the last minute. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan