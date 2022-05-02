Anna Wintour Ditches Her Signature Sunglasses for a Tiara at 2022 Met Gala

Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer and her husband Francesco Carrozzini, who welcomed their first child in November, also attended the 2022 Met Gala on Monday

Anna Wintour channeled royalty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala.

The Vogue editor-in-chief, 72, arrived at Monday's 2022 Met Gala without her signature sunglasses, opting instead for a tiara as her statement accessory on the star-studded red carpet.

She donned a sheer ankle-length dress featuring a multi-colored beaded design and a feather-trimmed poncho, complementing the look with an ornate jeweled necklace and her crown fit for a queen.

The dress code for this year's Met Gala is white-tie with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour. The theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," celebrating the "inclusivity" of American fashion and serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion."

The Condé Nast artistic director had another reason to celebrated this year with the addition of her third grandchild. Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer and husband Francesco Carrozzini welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November.

The new parents were in attendance at Monday's Met Gala, where Shaffer, 34, dazzled in a black lace floor-length gown with a sexy cutout around her lower back. Carrozzini, 39, complemented her in a classic navy blue double-breasted tuxedo, trimmed in black.

Wintour is also grandmother to two grandchildren from son Charles Shaffer and wife Elizabeth Cordry.

Wintour's royal chic moment comes after she paid tribute to her late friend and Vogue colleague André Leon Talley at a celebration of life Friday in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. The editor-at-large and fashion icon died of complications from a heart attack and COVID-19 in January at age 73.

Wintour previously opened up about her decades-long friendship with Talley, who was a fixture at the Met Gala over the years, in a touching tribute shortly after his death.

"The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André's, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly — no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him," she wrote in an obituary for Vogue. "Even his stream of colorful faxes and emails were a highly anticipated event, something we all looked forward to."