"Everybody's always at home [asking] 'What is Amy going to wear this year?' They're on the edge of their seats," the comedian teased while walking into the Met Gala

Amy Schumer Wears Dark Sunglasses While Joking She's 'Here for the Drinks' at 2022 Met Gala

Amy Schumer makes her own kind of fashion statement!

The Life and Beth star, 40, kept it cool for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala Monday night, hitting the iconic steps in a double-breasted black coat dress with an open neckline by Gabriela Hearst. She accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and strappy black heels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Keeping her shades on as she chatted with La La Anthony for Vogue's official red carpet livestream, Schumer (who has previously dissed fashion's biggest night, which she attended in 2016 and 2017) joked that style watchers couldn't wait to see what she was wearing.

"Everybody's always at home [asking] 'What is Amy going to wear this year?' They're on the edge of their seats," the comedian teased. "When Gabriela Hearst says she's going to dress you, you put your Spanx on, right over your C-section scar and you get on that carpet, am I right? Am I right?"

Amy Schumer 2022 Met Gala

Amused, Anthony, 39, asked Schumer to define what the evening's "Gilded Glamour" white-tie dress code meant to her. The Trainwreck actress simply replied, "Vibrator."

When asked to comment on what she was looking forward to inside the event, she deadpanned, "I'm also here for the drinks."

Schumer was among the first to arrive at the 2022 Met Ball, held on the first Monday in May for the first time in two years after being pushed due to COVID concerns.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

US actress and comedian Amy Schumer arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

This year's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" served as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" event, which was held in September 2021. The official exhibit, paying homage to the diversity of American fashion, will be on display across 13 of the American period rooms in the historic museum from May 7 through Sept. 5.