"My inspiration is our city," Alicia Keys said as she wore a Ralph Lauren black cape with a jeweled design of the New York City skyline at the 2022 Met Gala

Alicia Keys Is in an Empire State of Mind as She Wears New York City Skyline at 2022 Met Gala

Alicia Keys wore the "concrete jungle where dreams are made of" to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner, 41, brought the New York City skyline to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, sporting a Ralph Lauren look complete with a black cape featuring a jeweled design of the iconic city view.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My inspiration is our city. New York City forever. To just be able to have the Empire State here — Ralph Lauren is from New York," she said of her look. "We really just wanted to bring New York to the gala. I love it."

"I'm proud of our city. Tonight we are looking forward to being together — all together and having some fun," Keys added.

Alicia Keys Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Keys — who posed with husband Swizz Beatz — said on the red carpet that fans were singing her and JAY-Z's 2009 hit single "Empire State of Mind" to her as she stepped out in the look, noting that her new song "City of Gods (Part II)" is also a celebration of the city.

She layered the piece over a silver jeweled strapless gown and a black geometric one-shoulder harness. The ensemble was finished with a pair of emerald and silver teardrop earrings and a long braid wrapped in jeweled geometric discs.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

The dress code for this year's Met Gala is white-tie with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour. The theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," celebrating the "inclusivity" of American fashion and serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion."

Keys previously spoke to PEOPLE about the importance of body positivity in fashion as she discussed her latest collaboration with activewear brand Athleta.

RELATED VIDEO: Look Back at Some of the Best Looks from the Met Gala Years Past