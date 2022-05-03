Inside the Met Gala 2022 Afterparties: See the Photos!

From Cardi B's Playboy party to Instagram's swank soiree, the stars kept the fun going all night

By Kate Hogan May 03, 2022 01:45 PM

Cardi B

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Normani

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Vanessa Nadal

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

at Tom Ford's intimate Met Gala afterparty, by Cartier, at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle. 

Joan Smalls

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

at Tom Ford's intimate Met Gala afterparty, by Cartier, at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle. 

Cara Delevingne & Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

at THE AFTER 2022, hosted by Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Riccardo Tisci, a Richie Akiva production, at Casa Cipriani.

Riz Ahmed

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Tessa Thompson

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Camila Cabello

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Maude Apatow

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Gigi Hadid

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

at THE AFTER 2022, hosted by Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Riccardo Tisci, a Richie Akiva production, at Casa Cipriani.

Maggie Rogers & Camila Mendes

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

at Tom Ford's intimate Met Gala afterparty, by Cartier, at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle. 

Ashley Park

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Tom Ford & Karlie Kloss

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

at Tom Ford's intimate Met Gala afterparty, by Cartier, at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle. 

Jared Leto

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

at Tom Ford's intimate Met Gala afterparty, by Cartier, at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle. 

Hailey Bieber

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

at Tom Ford's intimate Met Gala afterparty, by Cartier, at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle. 

Henry Golding & Liv Lo

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

at Tom Ford's intimate Met Gala afterparty, by Cartier, at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle. 

Teyana Taylor

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Kieran Culkin, Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

at Tom Ford's intimate Met Gala afterparty, by Cartier, at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle. 

Gemma Chan

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Kid Cudi

Credit: Shareif Ziyadat

at the D'USSÉ and Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades' Met Gala Afterparty at Cipriani.

Winnie Harlow

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Laura Harrier

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Sebastian Stan

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

SZA

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

at Instagram's afterparty at the James B. Duke House.

Peter Lux & Simone Ashley

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Donatella Versace

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Miranda Kerr, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes & Lily Aldridge

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Darren Criss, Johnny Suh & Finneas

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Billie Eilish

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier & King Princess

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

at Cardi B and Playboy's Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard. 

Sabrina Carpenter

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

at Instagram's afterparty at the James B. Duke House.

Chloe Kim

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

at Instagram's afterparty at the James B. Duke House.

Anderson .Paak

Credit: Angela Pham/BFA.com

at Instagram's afterparty at the James B. Duke House.

Carmelo Anthony & Fat Joe

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

at THE AFTER 2022, hosted by Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Riccardo Tisci, a Richie Akiva production, at Casa Cipriani.

Saint JHN

Credit: Shareif Ziyadat

at the D'USSÉ and Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades' Met Gala Afterparty at Cipriani.

LaLa Anthony

Credit: Soul B.

at LaQuan Smith's Met Gala afterparty with Rémy Martin at The Peak at Hudson Yards.

Mark Ronson

Credit: Shareif Ziyadat

at the D'USSÉ and Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades' Met Gala Afterparty at Cipriani.

By Kate Hogan