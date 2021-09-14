Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been spotted spending time together all around New York City over the past few weeks

Zoë Kravitz Bares Her Whole Butt at 2021 Met Gala as Channing Tatum Arrives Separately

Zoë Kravitz just dared to bare... it all!

The actress arrived at the star-studded Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday in a sheer, crystal Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip dress with a matching silver thong underneath, leaving her backside totally exposed.

Not to be outdone, Channing Tatum arrived to the event first, wearing a standard black tuxedo with patent shoes and a white handkerchief in his pocket.

Zoë Kravitz attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

"They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry," the source said.

Personal reps for the actors have not commented on their relationship to PEOPLE, but sources have said they share a lot in common.

"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," shared an industry source.

Channing Tatum attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Added a Hollywood insider: "Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright."

Tatum attended once back in 2007 for the Poiret: King of Fashion exhibition.

The two connected after Kravitz approached the Magic Mike actor to be in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, which she has described as a "genre thriller" that will explore gender politics and is set to begin production early next year.

"Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz told Deadline. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."

Kravitz recently finalized her divorce from actor Karl Glusman and Tatum shares daughter Everly, 8, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Monday evening saw the stars on-hand to celebrate the two-part exhibit, which will kick off with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion on Sept. 18 and In America: An Anthology of Fashion on May 5, 2022. According to Vogue and exhibit organizers, part one will "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion."