The Ball Is Back! See How Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2021 Met Gala

The biggest night in fashion is returning after a pandemic hiatus and stars are getting excited! See how Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and more are getting their Met Gala glam on

The biggest night in fashion, famously held on the first Monday in May, returns tonight with a "more intimate" affair and strict health and safety protocols after its pandemic hiatus. Although this year will look a little different (face masks are required indoors except when eating or drinking, and proof of COVID vaccination is a must), the excitement is just the same.

Before the stars hit the red carpet to celebrate the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new two-part exhibition, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, they're starting their glam sessions bright and early. From facials to last-minute fittings, see all the ways this year's Met Gala guests are prepping for the most hotly anticipated red carpet event of the year.

Kate Hudson

Getting her skin prepped was one of Hudson's main priorities the night before the Met Ball. She visited facialist Iván Pol for a firming treatment infused with Dr. Barbara Sturm's pricey Lifting Serum (it's $300 alone!). "Pre met facial time!!!" Hudson captioned a selfie video as she received the non-invasive treatment.

The next day, she joined her stylists Sophie Lopez and Thanda Sheree in the car on their way to start getting ready for the red carpet. Once Hudson arrived, she was greeted with a custom bottle of Moët and Chandon champagne with her name bedazzled across the bottle in crystals.

Kate Hudson Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West

Kardashian West and her OG makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic live on opposite coasts, but when it comes to the Met Gala, they always reunite and this year is no different.

The makeup pro posted a lineup of some of the products he plans to use on Kardashian West — a combination of La Mer skincare, KKW Beauty cosmetics and his own Makeup by Mario line.

"Prepping for the #MetGala today with @kimkardashian ✨✨," he said.

Gabrielle Union

On the eve of Met Monday, Union visited celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech for a relaxing facial using luxurious 111Skin products. After the treatment, the star snapped two selfies of her glowing, barefaced complexion.

Gabrielle Union Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

"Really?!?!?! Nawwwwwwww but for real tho... 🥰🤗😛

#FreshFaceStaysLaced @joannaczechofficial @111skin for the win with the pre-Met facial 🖤💥🖤," Union captioned her fresh-faced selfie.

Dan Levy

It's the Schitt's Creek actor's Met Gala debut, so he's making sure his complexion looks its best.

"First Met. Fresh face. Let's go. Thanks @joannavargas 💫," Levy captioned a post-facial selfie.

Dan Levy/Instagram Credit: Dan Levy/Instagram

Megan Fox

"Getting ready for the Met Ball today," makeup artist Ash K. Holm said on her Instagram Story. The pro gave a behind-the-scenes look at some of the products she plans to use on Megan Fox, which include the BYBI Milk Melt Cleanser, BYBI C Caf Cream and BYBI Mega Mist Facial Spray.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier Credit: Laura Harrier/Instagram

The actress stopped by celebrity aesthetic doctor Dr. Barbara Sturm's office to give her skin some TLC before the red carpet. She shared a video of her skin after the treatment and seemed pleased with her results.

"pre met glow by @thebeautysandwhich @drbarbarasturm 💘💘💘," Harrier said.

She also treated herself to a Dirty Martini at Bemelmans Bar inside The Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side. "#metprep," she simply captioned the photo of her cocktail.

Evan Mock

evan mock Credit: Evan Mock/Instagram

The Gossip Girl actor visited then Tracie Martyn NYC Spa on the morning of the Met Gala to make sure his skin looked fresh and luminous for the red carpet.

Ariana DeBose

The Tony Award-winning star got a "pre Met Gala" facial from the experts at the non-invasive facial workout studio, FaceGym.

Ariana DeBose/Instagram Credit: Ariana DeBose/Instagram

Mindy Kaling

Kaling didn't reveal too much about her Met Gala outfit, but early in the day she snapped a photo of her dress zipped up inside its garment bag moments after it arrived in her hotel room.

"the dress is here," she said, adding a fun Winnie the Pooh dancing emoji.

Mindy Kaling Credit: Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Simu Liu

The Shang-Chi actor showed off his bod in a bathroom mirror selfie ahead of what he described as "the big day."

Simu Liu/Instagram Credit: Simu Liu/Instagram

Storm Reid

As she prepared for her first Met Gala, the Euphoria actress couldn't help but share the special video taken when she received the phone call inviting her to attend the prestigious bash.

In the clip, Reid, 18, looked shocked and smiled wide as she said, "I just got a Met invitation!"