Olivia Rodrigo Arrives in a 'Punk Rock Feminine' Look for Her 2021 Met Gala Debut

The Sour musician is one of many first-time, Gen Z guests at the prestigious Met Gala 2021

Olivia Rodrigo earned her crown as the breakout musician of 2021, and now she's well on her way to becoming a fashion icon, too.

Rodrigo, 18, brought her Gen Z energy to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala's red carpet on Monday night in a look that's sure to be talked about.

The "Good 4 U" singer stepped out in a black lace off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent catsuit (with feather detailing!) by Anthony Vaccarello inspired by her love of punk rock music for her Met Gala debut.

"I think Saint Laurent does a great job of making punk rock feminine, so that is what I was going for," Rodrigo told Vogue on the red carpet.

"I feel so grateful to be here all together. It is such a blessing," the singer continued.

Rodrigo was one of many first-timers at this year's Met Gala, including co-chair Amanda Gorman and social media stars Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain, and Madison Beer, to name a few.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed the gala would be back in two parts after the 2020 Met Gala was indefinitely postponed — and ultimately canceled — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18 and run through September 5, 2022, to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," The Met's release states.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022, and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.

To maintain safety amid the rising Delta variant COVID-19 cases, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue are enforcing a vaccination mandate and mask requirement. "Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson for The Met confirmed to PEOPLE. "We will update these guidelines as needed."

It's been a whirlwind year for Rodrigo since dropping her hit single "Drivers License" in January. After releasing her record-shattering debut album Sour, eight of Rodrigo's 11 tracks ended up in the Spotify top 20 songs of the summer list in the United States. Her single "Good 4 U" was also named the song of the summer after earning more than 600 million streams globally between May 29 and Aug. 22.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress recently spoke to PEOPLE about her rapid rise to fame and how she's changed after releasing Sour.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said earlier this summer. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," Rodrigo added. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."