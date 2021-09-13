The tennis champ said her Louis Vuitton look mixed elements of her Haitian and Japanese backgrounds

Naomi Osaka Arrives to Co-Chair the 2021 Met Gala in Bold Look Co-Designed by Her Sister

Naomi Osaka attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

The tennis champ, 23, arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a custom Louis Vuitton outfit, featuring a purple and blue swirl-print gown with sweetheart-style neckline and an elaborate black ruffled cape. She amped up the drama by pairing it with black boots and an elaborate hairstyle, accented with red sparkles.

During the Vogue livestream, event co-chair Osaka said her older sister Mari Osaka (who recently retired from tennis) helped design the look along with Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière.

"We both really love fashion and we love designing," Osaka said, adding that they paid homage to the theme of the night (In America) by representing her heritage.

"For me Americana kinda means a mix of all cultures and this dress and this look kind of represents my two backgrounds, Haitian and Japanese, so I was really glad I was able to incorporate it," she added.

The tennis star is attending the big night with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion isn't just a guest at this year's fête, she's acting as co-chair alongside fellow Gen Z stars Timothée Chalamet, 26, Billie Eilish, 19, and Amanda Gorman, 23, marking the youngest co-chair crew yet (Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour serve as honorary chairs).

According to Vogue, each co-chair "embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism. They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition's theme."

This year's gala kicks off a two-part exhibit, leading with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, debuting Sept. 18, which will "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," according to Vogue and exhibit organizers.

For Osaka, she not only developed a signature, colorful style on and off the tennis court, but has become the most in-demand collaborator and designer in the industry.

Osaka previously told PEOPLE she wants to continue down the designer path. "I'd like to start my own brand one day, probably together with my sister," she said of Mari. "But for now I'm loving [collaborating] with some great designers and learning the craft and the business."