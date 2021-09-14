Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Skin and Armpit Hair in Sparkly Bra Top for 2021 Met Gala Debut

The 24-year-old model made her first appearance at the Met Gala on Monday after gracing the cover of Vogue's September issue

Lourdes Leon continues to make a name for herself on the fashion scene!

Madonna's 24-year-old daughter showed skin in a sparkly pink ensemble — complete with a bra top and matching skirt — as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for her first appearance at the Met Gala.

While her mom did not attend the event, Leon made a memorable statement of her own by posing in the bold ensemble with her unshaven armpit visible.

Leon's appearance at the 2021 Costume Institute Gala comes after she covered the September issue of Vogue for the magazine's feature story, "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."

She was photographed alongside Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi, and Yumi Nu.

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," Leon told the magazine, explaining that she paid her own college tuition and lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick, away from the glitz of Hollywood.

And while Leon, who is Madonna's firstborn with ex Carlos Leon, said she is making a life of her own, she explained to Vogue that she and her famous mother share a love of dancing.

"A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way," she told the outlet of her passion. "You're using your body to define the space around you — to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."

Following the Vogue cover, Leon was also revealed as the face of Swarovski's upcoming campaign, which the brand says will "serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations."

This year's Met Gala was a salute to the evolution of American fashion, and organizers said it would celebrate the role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity, and inclusion.

The Sept. 13 benefit event will kick off a two-part exhibition. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, and run through September 5, 2022, to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," according to Vogue and exhibit organizers.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022, and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.