Although Kylie Jenner has been in New York City for Fashion Week, she confirms she won't be attending the Met Gala on Monday night

Kylie Jenner Says She Is 'So Sad' She Can't Attend the 2021 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is skipping the 2021 Met Gala.

Just days after showing off her growing baby bump around N.Y.C. during New York Fashion Week, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, confirms she won't be attending the anticipated return of the the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on Monday evening.

Jenner started by sharing throwback photos her previous Met Gala red carpet looks — Balmain in 2017, Versace in 2017, Alexander Wang in 2018 and Versace, again, in 2019 — on her Instagram Story. Then the star sadly said she would not be able to make it to this year's star-studded bash, but did not explain why.

"I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year 🤍🤍 i can't wait to see all the looks 🤍🤍," Jenner wrote, confirming the news to her fans.

The star's family members Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner are all in N.Y.C. and fans presumably expect to see them at the Met Gala tonight.

Jenner — who is expanding her family with rapper Travis Scott and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — has been showing off her pregnancy style around New York the past week. For a dinner at Nobu Friday night, she put her baby bump on display in a light gray crop top crewneck sweatshirt and matching high-waisted bottoms that hugged her waist.

She also showed skin when she stepped out in a sexy black lace full-body catsuit — just like the one Kardashian West wore while pregnant with son Saint West in 2015.

Jenner's N.Y.C. outings come just days after she announced on Instagram that she is expecting her second child with Scott, 30. She posted a video on Aug. 8 of her pregnancy thus far, including the emotional moment she revealed the news to the rapper.

Two weeks before Jenner confirmed the happy news, a source told PEOPLE, "Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited."