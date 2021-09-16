Kim Kardashian Explains That Viral Met Gala Photo with Kendall Jenner: 'I Couldn't See'

The mogul admitted that her completely covered up Met Gala look made it difficult to navigate the red carpet

Kim Kardashian West's head-to-toe black Balenciaga look was likely the most polarizing outfit worn at the 2021 Met Gala. Whether you loved it or hated it, Kardashian West gave the look her all by rocking the full head mask, t-shirt dress and brand's spandex "pantaleggings" the entire evening — even though she could barely see through it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's much talked-about ensemble birthed countless memes from the second she hit the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. One of the most viral photos: a shot of the moment when Kendall Jenner first spotted her sister on the red carpet with a baffled look on her face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Jenner, 25, appears perplexed as Kardashian West, 40, stands in front of her with her arms held open wearing the full black Balenciaga look.

Kardashian West appeared to see the buzz about her look because she posted the meme-worthy pic with her sister and explained what it really felt like walking up the carpet in a full face mask.

"Kendall was calling my name and I couldn't see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress 😭," Kardashian West said on her Instagram Story.

While the KKW Beauty mogul was uncharacteristically covered up at this Met Gala, Jenner did the exact opposite. The supermodel attended in a sheer crystal-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture gown worn over a corset bodysuit. A sparkling high-neck choker and retro updo completed the look.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Her dress paid homage to Audrey Hepburn's iconic Givenchy gown from the pivotal ball scene in My Fair Lady.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Credit: Getty

Meanwhile, Kardashian West caused a stir when she stepped on the red carpet with an unidentified man also covered in head-to-toe black. Many thought the anonymous guest was the star's ex-husband Kanye West, but it was later confirmed that Balenciaga's Creative Director Demna Gvasalia joined her for the evening.

"Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet," a source told PEOPLE. "It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga."

kim Kardashian Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

West also supported his ex-wife in embracing her new approach to dressing. "This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement," the source added. "No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her. Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art. It's the ultimate confidence."

The former couple has worked to maintain a positive and supportive co-parenting relationship post-divorce. Notably, Kardashian West supported her ex-husband's work, bringing their four children to the first two listening parties for West's album, Donda. During West's controversial third listening party in Chicago, Kardashian West shocked fans when the exes seemingly recreated their wedding.

However, Kardashian West has no desire to rekindle their romance.