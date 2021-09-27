Kim Kardashian's Viral 2021 Met Gala Look Has Been Turned Into a Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian West's polarizing covered-up Met Gala look has already been made into a Halloween costume.

Online fashion retailer Yandy, known for turning pop culture moments into sexy Halloween looks, created an outfit inspired by Kardashian West's controversial red carpet moment at the 2021 Met Gala. For $100, fans can recreate Kardashian West's fully covered Balenciaga outfit that was complete with a mask that concealed both her face and head.

Just like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's look, the Yandy costume, called "Mystery Guest Gala Costume," includes a "breathable black facial hood" plus a strapless tube dress, floor-length cape, opaque tights and long gloves.

"Glimmering gowns had their fashion moment, and we're here for it, but look who paved the way for statement-making avant-garde! Heart eyes for dress code perfection with all black everything from this concealed, Calabasas queen. Dark, dramatic, and ever so obscure, flaunt your couture-kissed curves like an A-list celeb in this exclusive Mystery Gala Guest costume," reads the product description on Yandy's website.

kim-k-yandy-costume-2 Credit: Yandy

Fans were baffled by how Kardashian West, 40, was able to stride up the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase with ease while wearing a full face mask at the Met Gala. But the star admitted it wasn't as easy as it looked.

"Kendall was calling my name and I couldn't see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress 😭," Kardashian West said on her Instagram Story of the moment she noticed her sister Kendall Jenner on the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Credit: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Kardashian West also caused a stir when she stepped out at the glamorous gala with an unidentified man also covered in head-to-toe black. Many thought the anonymous guest was the star's ex-husband Kanye West, but it was later confirmed that Balenciaga's Creative Director Demna Gvasalia joined her for the evening.

"Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet," a source told PEOPLE. "It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga."