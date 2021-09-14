See an Exclusive Sketch of Kacey Musgraves' Ralph Lauren Met Gala Look: 'I'm a Horse Girl!'

In an excellent display of understanding the assignment, Kacey Musgraves teamed up with a storied all-American label to create her 2021 Met Gala look.

On Monday night, the Grammy-winning singer, 33, honored the "American Independence" dress code by wearing a custom Ralph Lauren Collection ensemble that featured an asymmetric handkerchief skirt, a black jersey turtleneck top, a patent leather belt, knee-high boots and a black clutch (as seen in the sketch below, shared exclusively with PEOPLE).

"I'm so excited to be wearing Ralph because, I mean, when you think about American fashion, he's one of the first ones that comes to mind," the star-crossed artist told Emma Chamberlain in a red carpet interview for Vogue. "He's the one. So, I'm excited to be here."

As for the inspiration behind her look, Musgraves said she "went for kind of an equestrian influence."

"I mean, I'm a horse girl through and through," she added with a laugh. "I'm from Texas. And also I just like comfortable s—."

Musgraves made her Met Gala debut in 2019, channeling a blonde bombshell barbie doll for the event.

Leaning in to the benefit's "camp" theme, Musgraves wore a bubblegum pink Moschino leather jacket gown, accessorized with a blow dryer clutch, feather boa and long flowing blonde curls that resembled the iconic doll.

At the time, the country star's stylist, Erica Cloud, called the ensemble "nostalgic, iconic, playful." The look was designed by the King of Camp himself, Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2019, Cloud described Musgraves overall style vibe as "a little bit retro, a little bit trailblazer."