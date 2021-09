Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed on the PDA as they continued to show off their rekindled romance at the 2021 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Passionately Kiss Through Their Masks at the 2021 Met Gala

The couple didn't shy away from showing their affection for one another at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Affleck let Lopez own the spotlight solo on the red carpet, he quickly joined her inside the event, where the couple shared kisses through their masks.

They also wore the same designer. Both stars adhered to the event's In America: A Lexicon of Fashion theme, with Affleck keeping it simple in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo and Lopez bringing her signature glam to the carpet in a custom, dark brown Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The dress featured a Couture bustier, crystal embroidery, braided leather trim, and took a team of fifteen artisans over twelve days to create, according to the brand.

Ben Afleck and Jennifer Lopez Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty

Lopez completed the look with a custom, hand-made faux fur cape featuring a mix of leather, suede, and shearling fringe along with a spattering of crystal beadwork that took over 200 hours to finish.

Her styling team (Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi) added a combination of vintage accessories, including a Navajo-stamped silver ring and silver jewelry from the Ralph Lauren archives.

jennifer lopez Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Lopez last had a major Ralph Lauren red carpet moment at the 2019 CFDA Awards, where she accepted the Fashion Icon Award. The iconic American designer also grew up in Bronx, New York.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Affleck and Lopez's Venice Film Festival date night last week marked their return to the carpet for the first time in over 15 years.

jennifer lopez Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

The couple made a show-stopping entrance at the premiere of the actor's new film, The Last Duel — their first red carpet appearance since rekindling their romance earlier this year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"It's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," the source added.