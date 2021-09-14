Elon Musk and Grimes made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala in 2018

Grimes Accessorizes Her Dune-Inspired Look with a Sword at the 2021 Met Gala

Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

The Canadian singer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday in a sheer gown covered in silver zig zag accents, accentuated by a grey and black cape and train.

"[It's] inspired by the movie Dune, which is not out yet but I'm just a fan," Grimes said on the Vogue livestream red carpet. "It's an American author so it fits the theme that American people were involved in the making of it."

As for her accessories, she went with a silver metallic face mask — which is required for all guests once inside the venue — plus drop earrings and a sword (Yes, you read that right).

"It's created from a company that will melt down your automatic weapons and make a sword," the "Delete Forever" singer explained.

When livestream co-host Ilana Glazer asked if the Canada native was excited to "leave behind" the fashion there, Grimes proudly shared she'll always appreciate her home country's style scene.

Grimes, Elon Musk Grimes (L) and Elon Musk | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"I'll always be a part of Canadian fashion, actually Canadian fashion is sick, especially the artificial kind. But I love America, I know you're not supposed to say that but I think everyone who cares about art comes here and all the best art in the world is here so please let me have my green card, President Biden," said the mother of one.

Grimes is on-hand this year to celebrate the museum's two-part exhibition. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, and run through September 5, 2022, to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," according to Vogue and exhibit organizers.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022, and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.

Grimes, 33, last attended the Met Gala in 2018 alongside her boyfriend Elon Musk, 50.

After a few flirty tweets and exchanges on Twitter, the couple made their public debut at the 2018 Met Gala. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two had been "seeing each other but have been keeping their relationship under the radar."