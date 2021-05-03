The 2021 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will be Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman

The Met Gala 2021 co-chairs have been revealed!

Gen Z superstars Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman will help bring the biggest night in fashion back in full force after a year-and-a-half-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vogue confirms. Honorary chairs for the evening will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The anticipated exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, 2021 and run through September 5, 2022 to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," the press release stated. Part two, titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022, and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.

While Chalamet, 26, Eilish, 19, Osaka, 23, and Gorman, 23, are four of the youngest Met Gala co-chairs ever selected, Vogue says they have already "made their mark in fashion" by breaking down barriers and embracing individualism.

After the co-chair announcement was released, Chalamet posted the news on his Instagram feed with an image of the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art's front steps, additionally sharing photos of himself and the other co-chairs.

Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, revealed during a virtual press conference that part one of the exhibition will be organized to resemble a home with intersecting walls and rooms. He explained that the design will represent "a new vocabulary that's more relevant and more reflective of the times in which we're living."

"Traditionally American fashion has been described in terms of the American tenets of simplicity, practicality, and functionality. Fashion's more emotional qualities have tended to be reserved for more European fashion," Bolton said. "In part one we'll be reconsidering this perception by reestablishing a modern lexicon of fashion based on the emotional qualities of dress."

Part two of the exhibition will be "inspired and informed" by part one, Bolton said. For many years now we've been examining our collection to uncover hidden or untold stories with a view to complicating or problematizing monolithic interpretations of fashion. Our intention for part two is to bring these stories together in an anthology that challenges perceived histories and offers alternative readings of American fashion," he said.

He also confirmed that a second Met Gala will be held on May 2, 2022 (bringing back the First Monday in May timing) to celebrate the opening of An Anthology of American Fashion.