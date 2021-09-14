Ciara Wears Husband Russell Wilson's Jersey Number and Super Bowl Ring to the 2021 Met Gala
The "Level Up" singer walked the red carpet in a neon green, football-inspired Dundas look
Ciara represented her favorite American sports star at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday.
The "Level Up" singer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala rocking her husband Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks jersey number, 3, in honor of this year's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
The mother of three wore a neon green, sequined, long-sleeve Dundas gown with cut-out details on the side, dramatic shoulder pads, and a train.
Ciara told Keke Palmer on the red carpet that she completed her sporty ensemble with the ultimate accessory: Wilson's Super Bowl ring, as well as a crystalized football clutch. The star slicked her hair back into a voluminous low ponytail and added emerald green eye shadow to compliment her dress.
"This is our third met together. He showed me idea and i was like this is it," Ciara said of designer Peter Dundas. "Fashion is a big part of how i express myself, when you look at old photos and be like, 'What was i thinking?' But we have to continuously express ourselves and challenge ourselves."
After being indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue's annual Met Gala returned Monday night with a theme centered around celebrating American fashion.
Being touted as a more "intimate affair," this year's organizers are enforcing strict COVID-19 protocols, mandating that all attendees provide proof of full vaccination and wear masks indoors.
The Costume Institute will present a two-part exhibition, debuting with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, the theme for this year's gala. The exhibit will open on September 18, 2021, and run through September 5, 2022, to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion."
Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022, and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.
A new class of industry tastemakers have been enlisted to host this year's gala, including Naomi Osaka, 23, Timothée Chalamet, 26, Billie Eilish, 19, and Amanda Gorman, 23. Honorary chairs for the evening will be designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.