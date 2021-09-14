Ciara Wears Husband Russell Wilson's Jersey Number and Super Bowl Ring to the 2021 Met Gala

The "Level Up" singer walked the red carpet in a neon green, football-inspired Dundas look

Ciara represented her favorite American sports star at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday.

The mother of three wore a neon green, sequined, long-sleeve Dundas gown with cut-out details on the side, dramatic shoulder pads, and a train.

Ciara told Keke Palmer on the red carpet that she completed her sporty ensemble with the ultimate accessory: Wilson's Super Bowl ring, as well as a crystalized football clutch. The star slicked her hair back into a voluminous low ponytail and added emerald green eye shadow to compliment her dress.

"This is our third met together. He showed me idea and i was like this is it," Ciara said of designer Peter Dundas. "Fashion is a big part of how i express myself, when you look at old photos and be like, 'What was i thinking?' But we have to continuously express ourselves and challenge ourselves."

After being indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue's annual Met Gala returned Monday night with a theme centered around celebrating American fashion.

Being touted as a more "intimate affair," this year's organizers are enforcing strict COVID-19 protocols, mandating that all attendees provide proof of full vaccination and wear masks indoors.

The Costume Institute will present a two-part exhibition, debuting with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, the theme for this year's gala. The exhibit will open on September 18, 2021, and run through September 5, 2022, to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion."