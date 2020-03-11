Met Gala 2020 Is Still on Despite Growing Global Concerns Over Coronavirus

Fashion’s biggest event of the year is still a go despite the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to spread, many large social gatherings including Coachella, Stagecoach and SXSW have either been cancelled or postponed. But as of now, the Met Gala, which is scheduled for May 4, is still happening.

“We are proceeding as planned and look forward to a wonderful evening,” said Nancy Chilton, the chief external relations officer of the Costume Institute, according to The Cut.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

However, Chilton notes, “We will of course continue to keep a close eye on the situation.”

As cases of coronavirus continued to spread throughout the United States, Ralph Lauren announced he would cancel his April fashion show which was originally scheduled to take place at an undisclosed location in New York City.

RELATED: Do Face Masks Work? How Long Should You Wash Your Hands? Here’s How to Prevent Coronavirus

“In light of the ongoing uncertainties related to the novel coronavirus around the world, we have decided to cancel our fall 2020 show as a precautionary measure and out of respect for our teams, partners and consumers. Our primary focus remains on their health and safety,” a Ralph Lauren spokesman said, according to WWD.

Image zoom JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty

Ralph Lauren isn’t the only designer to cut back on fashion shows amid the pandemic. Gucci canceled its cruise 2021 show scheduled for May 18 in San Francisco due to “the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, as a precautionary measure,” WWD reported.

“A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date, once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world,” Gucci continued in the statement.

RELATED: Coronavirus Fears Spread at Paris Fashion Week as Agnès B Cancels and Show-Goers Wear Masks

Prada also called off a May show in Japan and Chanel postponed an upcoming show in Beijing, China.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

RELATED: Is It Safe to Travel Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak? Here’s What Experts and Agencies Say

At present, there are at least 1,015 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. 31 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, mostly in Washington state. Worldwide, there are now 121,545 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,373 deaths.