Watch Zendaya Transform into Cinderella at the Met Gala with Help from Her Fairy Godstylist Law Roach

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala is the most magical night in fashion, and Zendaya proved it right in in the middle of the red carpet.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The actress arrived to the star-studded event in a black and blue corseted Tommy Hilfiger ballgown with white pouffy sleeves and a full A-line skirt. And thanks to the help of her fairy godmother, stylist Law Roach, with the wave of his magical wand, it caused her entire outfit to light up.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

From the smoking effect of the wand to their dramatic entrance, they nailed every aspect of the style transformation.

Zendaya completed Cinderella’s look by styling her hair in a blonde French twist, securing it with a headband, and adding a black choker for the finishing touch. A glittering pumpkin-carriage Judith Leiber clutch and “glass slippers” completed the look.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock; Walt Disney Pictures/Everett

She also went so far as to leave a “glass slipper” behind on the iconic Met Gala stairs – and once inside, she changed into a pink dress, echoing the one Cinderella’s mice made for the ball that her stepsisters destroyed – and into which Cinderella changes back into once the magic wears off. Roach told Vogue the outfit was meant to evoke her career evolution from Disney star to in-demand actress: “It’s almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess—which isn’t a bad thing.”

Karwai Tang/Getty; Walt Disney Pictures

She shared some of the behind-the-scenes technology of the making of the dress on Instagram. “Underneath the magic. Thank you to all the very very smart people who somehow built and made this dress work💙”

The dress was made possible by the Hilfiger team and their collaboration with Hussein Chalayan. Roach was inspired by the brand’s Spring 2007 collection that used robotic dresses, so he connected Chalayan with Hilfiger and the rest is history.

“Next year we’re going to have to [either] chill out or come down from a helicopter like Diana Ross at the Superbowl,” Roach told Vogue. “When this goes off like it’s supposed to what else can you do!”

Zendaya and Roach have worked together for years and he memorably said his favorite look they ever did together was her custom pink Ralph & Russo gown at the 2017 premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in June. “I thought that was such a glam ‘60s Barbie moment,” Roach told PEOPLE. “My first client was Barbie, so for us to have that full circle moment — her with her first big premiere and me taking it back to my roots and playing with a life-size Barbie — I think that was a dream come true for me.”

After tonight, he’ll most likely have another favorite to add to his list.