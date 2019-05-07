Tiffany Haddish was worried about getting hungry at this year’s Met Gala, so she brought her own food.

While speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, the Night School actress revealed that she stuffed her bag with chicken before she left the house.

“Last year I came… it was not enough food,” Haddish said. “I was hungry, and when I’m hungry my attitude is not good.”

“So I said, ‘I’m gonna be prepared this year,'” she continued. “So I brought chicken.”

Instead of swinging by a fast food joint for some tenders, the actress cooked her own meal.

“No I didn’t go to KFC,” she told PEOPLE. “We don’t worry about it. See, Tiffany knows how to cook. I don’t know if you know this but I have my own seasoning salt.”

Haddish stunned in a shimmering silver and black Michael Kors Collection pantsuit, accessorized with a black glitter fedora by Stephen Jones, Butani earrings, and rings by Djula and Hueb. She joined many stars who went blonde for the event, pinning her hair into loose blonde curls.

“I’m feeling cute,” she said. “I’m feeling like a throwback pimperella. Holler at your girl.”

The actress admits that she was confused by the theme — Camp: Notes on Style — at first, taking it very literally.

“When I first heard the theme, I though it meant you wear like a wife beater and some walking shorts,” Haddish said. “But now I know that it means you are glamorous and over the top and ready to have a good time. I kind of feel like Patti LaBelle, but on some pimp stuff.”