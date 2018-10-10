The 2019 Met Gala Theme Has Been Revealed - And It Will Be More Outrageous Than Ever!

Shutterstock

Unless you’re a student of fashion history, the theme for the next Met Gala might be a little confusing.

On Tuesday, Vogue announced that the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute exhibit — and therefore the theme for the 2019 Met Gala — would be centered around all things campy, which means we can expect a wide array of exaggerated and theatrical outfit choices. It’s official title is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” is a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay Notes on Camp.

“Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp or political camp — Trump is a very camp figure — I think it’s very timely,” the curator of the institute, Andrew Boy told The New York Times about his choice. “Much of high camp is a reaction to something.”

Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue, has co-chaired the event every year since 1995, according to Variety, and always selects those who will join her in the role. For 2019, she appropriately chose camp icon Lady Gaga, former One Direction frontman Harry Styles, perhaps because of his Gucci campaign, and Serena Williams, who recently broke boundaries with her fashion choices at restrictive tennis tournaments.

The gala will take place on May 6, 2019, kicking off the opening of the exhibit, which will run from May 9 to Sept. 8, according to Vogue. The show will have about 175 pieces from men’s and women’s wear, to sculpture, paintings and drawings. Presented designers will include Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga and Moschino.

The 2018 Met Gala theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” was controversial in its own way, as well, with many critics calling the resulting outfit choices “blasphemous” and “sacrilegious cosplay.”

Some of the most memorable looks from the night were worn by Rihanna, Katy Perry and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker, 53, paired her gold three-quarter-length-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana gown with a towering headpiece featuring a nativity scene to scale.

Rihanna, 30, wore a papal mitre (a ceremonial head-dress of bishops) and an opulently bejeweled strapless mini dress with a matching collared robe.

Perry, 33, rocked a gold Versace ensemble and an enormous pair of angelic wings.

Jared Leto, 46, wore a crown around his hair inspired by the crown of thrones Jesus wore.

Lana Del Rey, 32, had a heart chest piece pierces with swords often adorned on renderings of a mourning Mary, mother of Jesus.

Model Taylor Hill, 22, wore a black Diane von Furstenberg dress that looked like a skin-showing version of a cardinal’s robes.