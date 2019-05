The actress was lucky enough to borrow one of Zsa Zsa Gabor’s most treasured jewels — a multi-million dollar, rare Art Deco bracelet — which she once wore as a choker to the Met Ball. Grossman paid homage to Gabor by recreating the original feathered look, right down to the exact jewels the camp icon wore. “When fairy godfather/mad genius @mrrpmurphy says ‘Let’s go to the Met Gala and you’ll be an homage to Zsa Zsa and I’ll be Liberace’ you pinch yourself and thank your lucky stars. It was the most fun 💞,” Grossman wrote on Instagram.