See How Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala is here!

Before stars walk up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic staircase in their breathtaking designer gowns for this year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” themed event, stylists, makeup artists, hairstylists and aestheticians are helping the biggest names in Hollywood, fashion, music and more get ready for the unforgettable night. Here, check out all the behind-the-scenes sneak peeks the stars have shared so far.

Hailey Baldwin

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Pre-Met glam time! The model kicked back at Soma Spa in N.Y.C. to get a facial so her skin would be glowing when she hits the red carpet tonight.

RELATED VIDEO: Stars Who Debuted Their Relationships on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid visited celeb-loved facialist Joanna Czech for a “late night facial” the night before the Met Gala, which included a red light therapy treatment, which stimulates collagen production and tightens skin.

RELATED: Met Gala Flashback! We Pick the Most Memorable Dresses From Every Angle

Serena Williams

Serena Williams/Instagram

Emma Roberts/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

The Victoria’s Secret model’s Met Gala morning started bright and early with a crystal-studded manicure and leg massage, which she documented for fans to see on her Instagram Story.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone/Instagram

Like Bella, model Camila Morrone visited facialist Joanna Czech before the Met Gala and got her face sculpted “with this very cool freezer thing.”

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“Every year before the Met” Gigi Hadid indulges in a lunch from N.Y.C.’s Japanese restaurant Ivan Ramen Slurp Shop while getting her hair and makeup done.

A few days before the event, Gigi shared what appeared to be a sneak peek at her dress with the caption, “Almost Monday.”

Constance Wu

Constance Wu/Instagram

The Crazy Rich Asians star showed off her crystal-studded, deep wine colored manicure, which took a team of three pros to create!

Emma Roberts

“Serious about skin before #met2019,” Emma Roberts said as she snapped a selfie during her visit to facialist Tracie Martyn.

Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic/Instagram

Sexy studs! The E! red carpet host matched her baby pink studded mani to her edgy stud-covered pumps.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa/Instagram

“And so it begins…” the pop star said as she snapped a selfie wearing a Bat Eye mask from K-Beauty brand Wish Formula hours before the red carpet.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham/Instagram

The model said “it takes a village” to get ready, as makeup artist Kate Synnott and hairstylist Justine Marjan got to work on the star’s beauty look.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas/Instagram

No limousine for Nick Jonas! The JoBro hilariously joked about riding his bike to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the gala instead of driving over. “Best way to get uptown for the Met,” Jonas joked as he filmed himself biking through the city before the event.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

The model received a Signature Electrical Workout + Cryo Oxygen Shot from Face Gym trainer Madalaina Conti in her hotel room to ensure her skin was lifted and hydrated before getting her makeup done.

Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver/Instagram

After getting a facial from The Beauty Sandwich’s Iván Pol, supermodel Josephine Skriver said “skin is now ready for tonight.” She added, “Met Gala here we come!”

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev/Instagram

The actress did lots of traveling before the Met Gala (she went to Miami, L.A. and New York in the span of 24 hours!) so she made sure to get a “post-plane lymphatic massage” with Flávia Lanini to drain toxins from her body before hitting the red carpet.

Lana Condor

Lana Condor/Instagram

The night before Lana Condor’s Met Gala debut, the actress indulged in some delicious-looking ramen for dinner. “met prep the only way I know how,” she said.

Lana Condor/Instagram

The next morning, she took a shot of Juice Press’ Rehab Shot with ginger, lemon and cayenne pepper to “get this day going!”