Newlywed bliss!

Five days after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made their love official by getting married at a Las Vegas chapel following the Billboard Music Awards, the pair hit their first red carpet as a married couple at the 2019 Met Gala.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the star-studded, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” themed event, the Dark Phoenix star, 23, wore a sequin embellished custom Louis Vuitton two piece that looks like a jumpsuit.

“Her body looks insane in it!” Turner’s stylist Kate Young tells PEOPLE. “She kind of looks like a superhero. She’s not so much a gown person, though she wears them on occasion, so a jumpsuit look suits her.”

The Jonas Brothers band member, 29, coordinated with his wife in a black ensemble that featured multi-colored details. “Joe has his own style. But yes, they like to coordinate,” Young says. “They tend to do that.”

The Met Gala was a family affair, as Joe’s younger brother Nick Jonas, 26, was also in attendance with his wife Priyanka Chopra, 36, after they got married themselves in multiple extravagant ceremonies and receptions in India six months ago.

RELATED PHOTOS: Our Editors’ All-Time Favorite Met Gala Looks

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After performing the new Jonas Brothers single “Sucker” with bandmates Nick and Kevin, 31, at the Billboard Music Awards, Jonas and Turner headed to Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. Inside, Dan + Shay sang their hit “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle. Nick and Kevin served as Jonas’s groomsmen, and an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony as famous pals — including Diplo and Khalid — looked on.

“We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night,” a rep for Turner told PEOPLE on Thursday.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.

However, Turner and Jonas still intend on throwing a traditional wedding ceremony later this summer, a source told PEOPLE.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the insider said.

The former DNCE frontman previously confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Turner are planning a wedding in France. Turner also revealed that her Game of Thrones costar and real-life best friend Maisie Williams would be her maid of honor. It was unclear whether or not Williams was in attendance at the couple’s Vegas nuptials.

“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” Turner said. “She’s my maid of honor! One of two.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple started dating in November 2016 after Joe slid into Turner’s Instagram direct messages following suggestions from mutual friends that they should meet.

By December of that same year, a source told PEOPLE that they were “dating exclusively” and Joe was “willing to settle down for her” after having played the field. After nearly a year of dating, he took that next step, proposing to Turner in October 2017.

“We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to,” Jonas said earlier this year. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”