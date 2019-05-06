Serena Williams Pairs Designer Sneakers with High-Fashion Gown to Co-Host 2019 Met Gala

She’s the co-hostess with the mostess.

Serena Williams is co-chairing the 2019 Met Gala alongside Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and she completely aced her red carpet style for the big night.

The tennis star arrived on the red carpet in the 80th Anniversary Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition, wearing a custom neon yellow strong-shouldered Versace gown with pink feathery and leaf appliqué throughout that features a cascading train flowing behind her.

She accessorized with sporty matching yellow sneakers from Virgil Abloh, a glitzy diamond watch, Judith Leiber pink clutch, emerald green rings and drop earrings by de Grisogono.

She walked hand-in-hand with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, for the couple’s very chic date night. On the carpet, Ohanian told PEOPLE he’s a “proud husband tonight” as he supported his wife’s chic gig.

Earlier during her getting-ready process, she had some quality mother-daughter time with her 20-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who helped her mom get glam. Williams posted cute videos of Alexis sitting on her lap while she got her hair and makeup done as they watched Beauty and the Beast together.

“Still have to be with my love @olympicaohanian,” she captioned the video.

Her dress was on-theme with the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” focus, which references writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay, Notes on Camp, thanks to the exaggerated appliqués and bright, bold color.

While the sports star sat out the gala last year, she made an extra-special appearance in 2017. Then pregnant with her daughter, she showed off her baby bump in a curve-hugging custom Atelier Versace halter gown with shimmering appliqués.

Williams made her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2004 in a body-skimming purple gown, above, and returned to the carpet in a feathery, strapless ballgown with fascinator in 2011, below.

Like her fellow celebrity co-chairs, Williams had quite a groundbreaking year when it came to style.

During the French Open in May, Williams caused a fashion controversy for wearing a black Nike catsuit that she said made her feel like a “queen from Wakanda.” Afterward, French Tennis Federation officials banned the catsuit, saying it will “no longer be accepted.”

One reason she opted for tights at the French Open was also due to their health benefits. Since the birth of her daughter, Williams has suffered a number of health issues. “I’ve had a lot of problems with my blood clots, God I don’t know how many I’ve had in the past 12 months,” Williams explained at a news conference in May, according to NPR. “I’ve been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going.”

But she didn’t let a wardrobe restriction tone down her style: she arrived to her next match at the U.S. Open in August in a one-shoulder black dress with tulle skirt by designer Virgil Abloh that also earned style praise.

The “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit runs from May 9 to Sept. 8.