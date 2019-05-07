Regina King Took 4 Hours to Get Ready for 2019 Met Gala — But Took a Break for Tequila!

Regina King didn’t take herself too seriously while getting ready for the 2019 Met Gala.

While speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet Monday night, the If Beale Street Could Talk actress said it took her three or four hours to get ready — but she had to break in the middle for alcohol.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We stopped and started, and then the tequila arrived and we stopped again,” King said. “That’s most important, right? To have fun throughout all of this.”

The theme of this year’s gala was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay in which she breaks down the sensibility of camp in 58 bullet points and begins by explaining, “The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.

The actress stunned on the carpet in an shimmering gold Oscar de la Renta gown with a large ruffle detail down the side. King revealed that her custom-made dress was inspired in part by the film Reckless and the fictional character Dominque Deveraux from ABC’s soap opera Dynasty.

Oscar de la Renta designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim told Vanity Fair that King’s gown was built with double corsets and featured sequining, crystals and glass silver-line caviar beads.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

“The embroidery is dégradé from top to bottom and ombré from warm gold to rose gold—almost undetectably, but it really adds to the dimension and luster of the piece,” they told the outlet. “Gold crinoline netting is framed, accordion-pleated, strip-sewn together, and draped over one shoulder.”

King’s appearance at the Met Gala is another amazing event in her eventful year. She took home her first Oscar and was recently named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019.