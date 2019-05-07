The 25 Met Gala Moments Everyone Will Be Talking About

From over-the-top dresses to that Lady Gaga arrival, there was so much to dissect

More
placeholder
By
Kate Hogan
May 07, 2019 01:55 PM
<p>One of the night&#8217;s co-hosts, Gaga arrived on the carpet in a voluminous pink dress &mdash; and with an entourage of tuxedoed handlers carrying umbrellas &mdash; only to remove layer upon layer upon layer until she was in an embellished bra and underwear. <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2019-lady-gaga-red-carpet-arrival-photos/">And she made the most of the moment.</a></p>
pinterest
Lady Gaga Had The Arrival of the Night

One of the night’s co-hosts, Gaga arrived on the carpet in a voluminous pink dress — and with an entourage of tuxedoed handlers carrying umbrellas — only to remove layer upon layer upon layer until she was in an embellished bra and underwear. And she made the most of the moment.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
<p>Much of the fam &mdash; Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner &mdash; came out for the event, accompanied by Kris&#8217;s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kim&#8217;s husband Kanye West and Kylie&#8217;s boyfriend Travis Scott.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
The Kardashians Took This Epic Pic

Much of the fam — Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — came out for the event, accompanied by Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kim’s husband Kanye West and Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott. 

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
<p>The Hollywood princess, with her stylist Law Roach, had her own fairy tale moment on the red carpet &mdash; and even left a glass slipper behind on the Met stairs.</p>
pinterest
Zendaya Was Transformed by Her Fairy Godmother

The Hollywood princess, with her stylist Law Roach, had her own fairy tale moment on the red carpet — and even left a glass slipper behind on the Met stairs.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
<p>And on top of it, Katie met Cardi.</p>
pinterest
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Made Their Couple Debut

And on top of it, Katie met Cardi.

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty
<p>Never ones to miss a Met Gala, Gisele B&uuml;ndchen and Tom Brady returned &mdash; and <a href="https://people.com/style/tom-brady-gisele-met-gala-kisses/">sealed the night with a kiss</a>, per usual.</p>
pinterest
The Fashion Prom King and Queen Arrived

Never ones to miss a Met Gala, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady returned — and sealed the night with a kiss, per usual.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Yep! In a Gucci gown &mdash; and replicating a moment from the label&#8217;s runway show in which models carried head clutches down the runway &mdash; <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2019-jared-leto-gucci/">Leto brought his own head</a> as a purse, and let Mendes hold it for a moment.</p>
pinterest
Jared Leto Gave Shawn Mendes His Head

Yep! In a Gucci gown — and replicating a moment from the label’s runway show in which models carried head clutches down the runway — Leto brought his own head as a purse, and let Mendes hold it for a moment.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
<p>The accessory of the night!</p>
pinterest
The Kardashian-Jenners Got a Turn, Too

The accessory of the night!

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty
<p><a href="https://garage.vice.com/en_us/article/bj9mbq/garage-exclusive-ezra-miller-riccardo-tisci">Speaking to&nbsp;<em>Garage</em></a> about the Riccardo Tisci creation, the actor said, &#8220;I had a lot of bizarre thoughts in my brain and was trying to explain them to several people who, in many cases, received it with apprehension, even fear. Riccardo was immediately super-exuberant and enthusiastic about the notion. We talked on on the phone and from what I&#8217;m told, two minutes into the conversation he was drawing the look.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Ezra Miller Had Seven Eyes

Speaking to Garage about the Riccardo Tisci creation, the actor said, “I had a lot of bizarre thoughts in my brain and was trying to explain them to several people who, in many cases, received it with apprehension, even fear. Riccardo was immediately super-exuberant and enthusiastic about the notion. We talked on on the phone and from what I’m told, two minutes into the conversation he was drawing the look.”

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
<p>The singer&#8217;s Christian Siriano creation was &#8220;walking art,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxI9R6XHPaz/">the designer shared on Instagram</a>.</p>
pinterest
And Janelle Monáe Had One That Blinked

The singer’s Christian Siriano creation was “walking art,” the designer shared on Instagram.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Just days after marrying in a Las Vegas ceremony that stunned fans, the newlyweds hit the carpet in <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2019-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-after-vegas-wedding/">coordinating Louis Vuitton looks</a>.</p>
pinterest
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Made Their Newlywed Debut

Just days after marrying in a Las Vegas ceremony that stunned fans, the newlyweds hit the carpet in coordinating Louis Vuitton looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>So much sexy in one photo, thanks to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, newlyweds Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba and Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha.</p>
pinterest
This Fierce Crew Hung Out

So much sexy in one photo, thanks to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, newlyweds Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba and Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha.

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty
<p>A litter <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2019-billy-porter-gold-wings-headpiece-litter/">carried by six shirtless men</a>, that is. He donned a custom &ldquo;Sun God&rdquo; ensemble by The Blonds which included a bejeweled catsuit outfitted with 10-foot wings and a 24-karat gold headpiece. He also wore custom gold glitter &lsquo;Atlanta&rsquo; boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.</p>
pinterest
Billy Porter Arrived on a Litter

A litter carried by six shirtless men, that is. He donned a custom “Sun God” ensemble by The Blonds which included a bejeweled catsuit outfitted with 10-foot wings and a 24-karat gold headpiece. He also wore custom gold glitter ‘Atlanta’ boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Getty
<p>Everyone&#8217;s favorite Instagram boyfriend-now-fianc&eacute;-soon-to-be-husband snapped the night away, taking this shot inside with fianc&eacute;e Jennifer Lopez and pals Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxJN8umgw-h/">Here&#8217;s the actual &#8216;gram</a>.)</p>
pinterest
A-Rod Assumed Instagram Fiancé Duties

Everyone’s favorite Instagram boyfriend-now-fiancé-soon-to-be-husband snapped the night away, taking this shot inside with fiancée Jennifer Lopez and pals Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Here’s the actual ‘gram.)

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2019-mindy-kaling-blonde/">Stunning in a sequined dress</a> and matching heels, the actress matched her hair to her ensemble.</p>
pinterest
Mindy Kaling Went Blonde

Stunning in a sequined dress and matching heels, the actress matched her hair to her ensemble.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>In a black Moschino dress, the&nbsp;<em>black-ish</em> star &mdash; here, inside with Bella Hadid &mdash; wanted to appear like one of the Met&#8217;s works of art.</p>
pinterest
Tracee Ellis Ross Was Literally a Picture

In a black Moschino dress, the black-ish star — here, inside with Bella Hadid — wanted to appear like one of the Met’s works of art.

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2019-katy-perry-chandelier-red-carpet/">On the red carpet</a>, the&nbsp;<em>American Idol</em> judge &mdash; here, inside with Gwen Stefani, Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Jeremy Scott, Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Ross &mdash; sang Sia&#8217;s &#8220;Chandelier&#8221; and told reporters it was her heart powering the lights on her Jeremy Scott for Moschino minidress.</p>
pinterest
And Katy Perry Was Literally a Chandelier 

On the red carpet, the American Idol judge — here, inside with Gwen Stefani, Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Jeremy Scott, Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Ross — sang Sia’s “Chandelier” and told reporters it was her heart powering the lights on her Jeremy Scott for Moschino minidress.

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty
<p>And Trevor Noah was hardly fazed.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Then She Changed Into This Later in the Night

And Trevor Noah was hardly fazed. 

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty
<p>And brought us back to our childhoods with those charm-embellished nails.</p>
pinterest
Elle Fanning Embraced the Theme

And brought us back to our childhoods with those charm-embellished nails.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
<p>The 51-year-old <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2019-celine-dion-fringe-dress-headpiece/">was a standout</a> in her Oscar de la Renta piece &mdash; and had a blast inside with fellow attendees RuPaul and ODLR&#8217;s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.</p>
pinterest
Céline Dion Went Full Showgirl

The 51-year-old was a standout in her Oscar de la Renta piece — and had a blast inside with fellow attendees RuPaul and ODLR’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty
<p>And got a pic with Naomi Campbell.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Joan Collins Dressed as Her Dynasty Character

And got a pic with Naomi Campbell. 

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty
<p>In near-matching leather ensembles, no less.</p>
pinterest
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Attended

In near-matching leather ensembles, no less.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty
<p>The two, who married last fall, walked the carpet together and stayed close inside.</p>
pinterest
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss Had a Rare Public Outing

The two, who married last fall, walked the carpet together and stayed close inside.

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty
<p>Cannot wait to see this on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/saintrecords/?hl=en">@saintrecords.</a></p>
pinterest
Solange and Ciara Took This Gorgeous Selfie

Cannot wait to see this on @saintrecords.

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty
<p>Album cover or just six celebrities lounging mid-gala?</p>
pinterest
Everyone Worked the Stairs

Album cover or just six celebrities lounging mid-gala?

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty
<p>Anna Wintour picked an all-star ensemble to help co-host this year&#8217;s gala: Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Gucci&#8217;s Alessandro Michele and Lady Gaga.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
The Hosts Brought It for Their Photo Sesh

Anna Wintour picked an all-star ensemble to help co-host this year’s gala: Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and Lady Gaga. 

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty
1 of 25

Advertisement
1 of 25 Theo Wargo/WireImage

Lady Gaga Had The Arrival of the Night

One of the night’s co-hosts, Gaga arrived on the carpet in a voluminous pink dress — and with an entourage of tuxedoed handlers carrying umbrellas — only to remove layer upon layer upon layer until she was in an embellished bra and underwear. And she made the most of the moment.

2 of 25 Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The Kardashians Took This Epic Pic

Much of the fam — Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — came out for the event, accompanied by Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kim’s husband Kanye West and Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott. 

3 of 25 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Zendaya Was Transformed by Her Fairy Godmother

The Hollywood princess, with her stylist Law Roach, had her own fairy tale moment on the red carpet — and even left a glass slipper behind on the Met stairs.

4 of 25 Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Made Their Couple Debut

And on top of it, Katie met Cardi.

5 of 25 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Fashion Prom King and Queen Arrived

Never ones to miss a Met Gala, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady returned — and sealed the night with a kiss, per usual.

6 of 25 Theo Wargo/WireImage

Jared Leto Gave Shawn Mendes His Head

Yep! In a Gucci gown — and replicating a moment from the label’s runway show in which models carried head clutches down the runway — Leto brought his own head as a purse, and let Mendes hold it for a moment.

7 of 25 Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

The Kardashian-Jenners Got a Turn, Too

The accessory of the night!

8 of 25 Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Ezra Miller Had Seven Eyes

Speaking to Garage about the Riccardo Tisci creation, the actor said, “I had a lot of bizarre thoughts in my brain and was trying to explain them to several people who, in many cases, received it with apprehension, even fear. Riccardo was immediately super-exuberant and enthusiastic about the notion. We talked on on the phone and from what I’m told, two minutes into the conversation he was drawing the look.”

9 of 25 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

And Janelle Monáe Had One That Blinked

The singer’s Christian Siriano creation was “walking art,” the designer shared on Instagram.

10 of 25 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Made Their Newlywed Debut

Just days after marrying in a Las Vegas ceremony that stunned fans, the newlyweds hit the carpet in coordinating Louis Vuitton looks.

11 of 25 Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

This Fierce Crew Hung Out

So much sexy in one photo, thanks to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, newlyweds Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba and Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha.

12 of 25 Getty

Billy Porter Arrived on a Litter

A litter carried by six shirtless men, that is. He donned a custom “Sun God” ensemble by The Blonds which included a bejeweled catsuit outfitted with 10-foot wings and a 24-karat gold headpiece. He also wore custom gold glitter ‘Atlanta’ boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.

13 of 25 Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

A-Rod Assumed Instagram Fiancé Duties

Everyone’s favorite Instagram boyfriend-now-fiancé-soon-to-be-husband snapped the night away, taking this shot inside with fiancée Jennifer Lopez and pals Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Here’s the actual ‘gram.)

14 of 25 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Mindy Kaling Went Blonde

Stunning in a sequined dress and matching heels, the actress matched her hair to her ensemble.

15 of 25 Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross Was Literally a Picture

In a black Moschino dress, the black-ish star — here, inside with Bella Hadid — wanted to appear like one of the Met’s works of art.

16 of 25 Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

And Katy Perry Was Literally a Chandelier 

On the red carpet, the American Idol judge — here, inside with Gwen Stefani, Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Jeremy Scott, Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Ross — sang Sia’s “Chandelier” and told reporters it was her heart powering the lights on her Jeremy Scott for Moschino minidress.

17 of 25 Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

Then She Changed Into This Later in the Night

And Trevor Noah was hardly fazed. 

18 of 25 Theo Wargo/WireImage

Elle Fanning Embraced the Theme

And brought us back to our childhoods with those charm-embellished nails.

19 of 25 Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

Céline Dion Went Full Showgirl

The 51-year-old was a standout in her Oscar de la Renta piece — and had a blast inside with fellow attendees RuPaul and ODLR’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

20 of 25 Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

Joan Collins Dressed as Her Dynasty Character

And got a pic with Naomi Campbell. 

21 of 25 Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Attended

In near-matching leather ensembles, no less.

22 of 25 Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss Had a Rare Public Outing

The two, who married last fall, walked the carpet together and stayed close inside.

23 of 25 Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

Solange and Ciara Took This Gorgeous Selfie

Cannot wait to see this on @saintrecords.

24 of 25 Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

Everyone Worked the Stairs

Album cover or just six celebrities lounging mid-gala?

25 of 25 Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

The Hosts Brought It for Their Photo Sesh

Anna Wintour picked an all-star ensemble to help co-host this year’s gala: Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and Lady Gaga. 

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.