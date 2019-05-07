Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time as a Married Couple

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their grand return to the 2019 Met Gala on Monday — but this time, as a married couple.

The newlyweds, who got married in December 2018, walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps hand-in-hand and posed for photographers together. Chopra, 36, stunned in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colorful feathered ruffles and a matching cape. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit, underneath which the actress wore sheer silver polka-dotted tights. Chopra topped off her look with a spiked silver crown and Chopard jewels. Jonas, 26, wore a white Dior Men tux, Chopard jewels and sparkly silver Christian Louboutin shoes.

Chopra shared her Met Gala look inspiration on her Instagram Story a few hours before debuting the show-stopping ensemble.

Jonas described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before Chopra and Jonas began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala with the Jonas Brother because they both worn designs by Ralph Lauren.

At the time, the internet was curious about why the pair attended the event (where many Hollywood pairs make their red carpet couple debut) without confirming a relationship. But weeks after Chopra and Jonas walked the carpet together, she opened up about their date night in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like, 11 years old?” Kimmel asked the actress.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun,” Chopra replied.

“Really? Interesting,” Kimmel said skeptically.

“I didn’t ask his age. 11? I did not know that. Good to know,” she quipped back.

Chopra added, “Yeah we were on the same table. We know each other so we were like, ‘Hey you know what, let’s go together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Let’s go together!’ It just ended up working out.”

But by May 2018, Chopra and Jonas were officially dating, and two months later, they got engaged on her 36th birthday while the two were in London.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot on Dec. 1, 2018, after six months together, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in a lavish, multi-day ceremony followed by a second reception two weeks later in Mumbai.

For a PEOPLE cover story ahead of the spouses’ romantic honeymoon in the Caribbean, Chopra divulged of starting a family, “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances. We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.”

However, in a recent interview with Extra, Jonas said the two aren’t in a rush to add any little ones to their household just yet.

“We’re taking our time,” Jonas said of starting a family with his wife.

The singer also opened up to E! News at a junket for the animated film Ugly Dolls, not addressing the couple’s parenting plans directly but saying they “think about the future” when it comes to their career choices.

“And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future,” Jonas added of their goals. “That’s everything from the music to projects that we align ourselves with and, maybe some of the projects that are more adult-themed we’ll hold those back ’til they get older obviously. But with something like [UglyDolls], it’s just a joy to be able to do this for the kids in general.”