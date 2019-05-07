Offset Gushes Over Wife Cardi B's Feathered, Maroon Met Gala Gown: 'WOW!'

Anywhere she goes, we can always count on Cardi B to make a grand entrance. From her multi-colored wigs to audacious outfits, Cardi has no style limit when it comes to her red carpet fashion. After making her bold and bejeweled Met Gala debut last year (while seven months pregnant!), the rapper has outdone herself in an show-stopping maroon ensemble by designer Thom Browne.

In a custom-made ruffled look, Cardi B made a fierce appearance at Monday’s Met Gala in a gown detailed with intricate feathers and a massive ruffled train that fanned out behind her as she stood on the carpet. Her bugle-bead headpiece (that Browne made in collaboration with milliner Stephen Jones) and bird-like shoulder pads added some shine and brought the striking get-up together.

Although she didn’t show an inch of skin, the area surrounding her chest was covered in beads, as was her belly button and her nether regions.

The theme of this year’s gala was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,”a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay in which she breaks down the sensibility of camp in 58 bullet points and begins by explaining, “The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

According to Vogue, the rapper’s look took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create. As she walked the carpet and posed for photos, the rapper stuck out her tongue.

Her husband, rapper Offset, couldn’t help but gush over Cardi’s instantly iconic look on Twitter, writing “WIFEY IS THE TRUTH SHE JUST KILLED THE MET GALA @iamcardib THAT DRESS IS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 WOW !!!!!”

The “Money” rapper has recently been turning heads with her fashion choices.

On the Grammys red carpet earlier this year, she wore a vintage 1995 Mugler ensemble comprised of a pearl-pink “clamshell” out of which the singer did her best Venus de Milo, complete with nude sequin bodysuit and pearl accessories. And never doubt that Cardi B will suffer for style; in addition to the dress being difficult to walk in, her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez revealed to PEOPLE that her jeweled updo was “so heavy” and “weighed about 10 lbs.”

The July after last year’s Met Gala, the star welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset.

Since then, the two have played out a separation and reconciliation in the public eye thanks to his cheating scandal. Cardi B told PEOPLE in a candid interview before February’s Super Bowl that the two are, “just taking things slow. We have a baby right now. That’s like our real big focus.”