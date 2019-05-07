Nick Jonas Compares His Met Gala Look to Game of Thrones' Littlefinger — Sophie Turner Agrees!

"Sansa...We must protect the vale," Nick Jonas joked

By Aurelie Corinthios
May 07, 2019 11:40 AM

What is dead may never die.

For his interpretation of this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Nick Jonas attended the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala on Monday in a white Dior Men tux and Chopard jewels. But the best part of his look was his surprising resemblance to Game of Thrones‘ evil mastermind, Littlefinger.

Nick, 26, posted a side-by-side picture of him and Aidan Gillen’s character in near identical poses on Instagram, hilariously shouting out his sister-in-law Sophie Turner — who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO show — in the caption.

“Sansa…We must protect the vale,” he joked. “#metgala #littlefinger.”

Turner, 23, couldn’t help but play along.

“Quit trying to manipulate me……. ugh I thought you died last season,” she commented.

From left: [ent-hotlink id="18557" href="/" title="Nick Jonas"] at the 2019 Met Gala, Sophie Turner and Aidan Gillen in Game of Thrones
James Devaney/GC Images; Helen Sloan/Courtesy HBO

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.

Indeed, Littlefinger — aka Lord Petyr Baelish — died last season in episode 7, “The Dragon and the Wolf.” In one of the greatest plot twists, the Stark sisters teamed up to put an end to Littlefinger’s master-manipulation. Sansa found him guilty of murder and treason, and Arya (Maisie Williams) executed him with his own dagger.

Thrones jokes aside, Monday night’s star-studded affair was a family reunion for the Jonas brothers and their wives. Nick attended with Priyanka Chopra, 36, and his brother Joe, 29, attended with Turner.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Reunion! See Sophie Turner and Richard Madden’s Sweet Met Gala Run-In

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 2019 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2019 Met Gala
Neilson Barnard/Getty

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

The outing marked Joe and Turner’s official red carpet debut as husband and wife. The couple tied the knot last week in a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.