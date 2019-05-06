Naomi Watts Says She Was 'Benched' from 2019 Met Gala But Is 'Cashing in Anyway'

Naomi Watts was apparently not invited to the 2019 Met Gala, but that didn’t stop her from showing off some of her favorite looks from past years.

The actress shared a photo slideshow of some of her most iconic dresses on Instagram, ranging from her first-ever Met Gala red carpet in 2005, where she wore a white, ruffled halter dress to last year’s gold Michael Kors gown with a crystal cape that took 800 hours to make.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Can You Guess How Many of These Celebs Have (or Haven’t!) Attended the Met Gala?

“I got benched this year, but cashing in anyway…” she wrote alongside the images series, followed by the hashtag #metgala. “Have fun tonight”

Watts finished off her caption with three tent emojis (a nod to this year’s Camp theme) and the letters “xxx.”

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.

On her Instagram story, Watts detailed more of her best Met Gala moments throughout the years, including her “favorite” look: the maroon one-shoulder Stella McCartney gown she wore in 2017. She also shared a series of selfies taken at the event, including an iconic snap with Ariana Grande, Salma Hayek, Pharell and his wife Helen Lasichanh. A bathroom selfie with Julianne Moore also made the cut, as well as a black-and-white photo with Kate Hudson inside of the event.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: What Does the 2019 Met Gala Theme, “Camp,” Actually Mean?

Although the King Kong actress isn’t at tonight’s event, she does appear to be in New York City, as she shared videos of the Washington Square Park arch with the caption, “Spring in NYC” and a red heart emoji.