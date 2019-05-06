It’s all gold everything for Mindy Kaling at the 2019 Met Gala.

The Oceans 8 actress stunned in a one-shoulder, form-fitting gold sequined dress and matching gold Casadei heels on Monday night. Kaling, who debuted hair blonde for the Camp-themed event, accessorized with chunky silver earrings and gold rings on her fingers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kaling documented herself getting ready for the big event in a series of videos on her Instagram story. In the first set of videos, the Mindy Project alum used the diamond ball selfie filter as she went makeup-free in her car to share some struggles she was having getting ready for the Met Gala.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

“Good morning guys,” she said. “Happy Met day! I am so excited about today. I love my dress, ugh it just feels so on point. But you know what hasn’t been on point? My skin.”

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

She speculated that her face might have been breaking out because of the flight from L.A. to N.Y.C.

“I am 39 and I am still breaking out, so I don’t know what’s been going on.”

She then shared a snap of herself getting a facial with Joanna Vargas.

RELATED VIDEO: Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years

Next, she teased her look, showing off her gold and pink manicure and a sparkly gold ring, as well as a flashy, gold Moschino belt with the caption “You guys wanna know what I’m wearing to the #MetGala?” while the song “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo played in the background.

I am thrilled to be going to the metball but I would also be excited to go to the meatball — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 6, 2019

Earlier in the day, The Office alumna made a joke on Twitter about attending fashion’s biggest night, tweeting, “I am thrilled to be going to the metball but I would also be excited to go to the meatball.”